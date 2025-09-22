Rare sighting of fin whale off Cornwall

A wildlife photographer had ‘one of the most-memorable moments of his career’ when he captured stunning footage of a gigantic fin whale – the world’s second-largest animal after the blue whale – in Falmouth Bay last week.

Dylan Coundley-Hughes was visiting Cornwall from his home in West Wales with an aim to film marine wildlife when he received word from local fishermen that a huge whale had been sighted off the coast.

Coundley-Hughes explained he embarked on a wildlife cruise in the area described, and after seeing various feeding frenzies involving dolphins, tuna and birds, they saw the blow of the whale. “It was massive,” he commented.

The fin whale was accompanied by a pod of common dolphins

He was able to capture some amazing aerial footage with a drone, showing the enormous fin whale with a pod of common dolphins that are dwarfed by its size.

He said: “I do a lot of marine wildlife filming, and this is definitely one of the top moments. A lot of people don’t realise just how much marine life we have right here off our coasts.”

Photo credit: @dyls.diving_/AK Wildlife Cruises

The common dolphin stranded in the Humber Estuary

Dolphin dies after Humber Estuary stranding

Further north, a cetacean sighting had a less-positive outcome, as a common dolphin was found dead after stranding in the Humber Estuary.

Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said it received reports of a stranding near Goxhill, North Lincolnshire, at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

The mammal was taken to London for further investigation by the UK Ceteacan Strandings Investigation Programme.

Photo credit: Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue