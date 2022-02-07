GO Diving Show / The Dive Show create mega event

March 2022 sees the ‘new kids on the block’, the GO Diving Show, and The Dive Show – set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year – merging to put on one super-exhibition which will offer plenty for all levels of diver, from those interested in getting started, novices, experienced divers and veteran technical explorers.

GO Diving Show – when and where?

This epic event (sponsored by Tobago Beyond) is taking place from 4-6 March 2022 – Friday 4 March is trade-only, with Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 being open to consumers. It is all located at a brand-new venue, the NAEC Stoneleigh, located pretty much slap-bang in the middle of the country. This location offers purpose-built exhibition halls, is close to major transport links (the M6 and M40 motorways are close by, it is just five miles from Warwick Parkway and Coventry train stations, and only one-hour travel time from London Euston) and, perhaps best of all, has 19,000 complimentary car parking spaces. Gone are the extortionate parking charges of the NEC, and the space limitations of the parking at the Ricoh Arena.

GO Diving Show – who?

Iconic TV presenter, author and adventurer Steve Backshall returns as keynote speaker (Saturday only), and will be joined on the Main Stage by fellow TV personalities Andy Torbet and Monty Halls, as well as multi-award-winning underwater photographer Alex Mustard, who will be announcing the winners of the prestigious Underwater Photographer of the Year competition.

The dedicated Underwater Photography and Tech Stages are bursting with a who's who of experts in their respective fields, including the likes of Phil Short, Martyn Guess, Marcus Greatwood, Anne and Phil Medcalf, John Kendall, Stuart Philpott, Mark Powell, and many, many more.

GO Diving Show – what?

This spectacular diving exhibition is bursting at the seams with interactive elements – including the popular VR diving experiences and The Cave and, new for this year, Bruce the bucking rodeo shark – as well as hand’s-on dive medicine workshops, myriad booths from manufacturers, dive training agencies, travel agents, tour operators, resorts and liveaboards, tourist boards, and much, much more.

So, whether you’re a non-diver looking to experience the underwater world for the first time in the try-dive tank, a freshly minted student looking to learn more from the workshops, or a salty seadog meeting up with the dive club for a social, the Go Diving Show is for you. Weekend tickets are only £15, with group discounts available, and all include complementary parking.

