Diving With Vanessa Torres Macho: The All-Round Underwater Visionary

PT Hirschfield chats with underwater photographer, scuba instructor, tech diver, business owner and expedition leader Vanessa Torres Macho about her expansive expertise beneath the surface and topside

A Life Immersed in the Ocean

While most divers focus primarily on one or two specific areas of interest, underwater image-maker Vanessa Torres Macho is the consummate all-rounder. She’s a scuba instructor and freediver with underwater photographic interests in marine life, deep wrecks, commercial fashion and cosplay, maternity and pole dancing, portraits, seascapes, macro and wide angle.

She has cave certifications and is tech certified through GUE, having logged almost 3,000 dives. In her underwater photography gear retail business Aquatic Imaging Australia, Vanessa marries deep technical expertise and dive trip coordination with service committed to exceeding customer expectations.

Vanessa’s own underwater images are expansive, sensuous and sumptuous, repeatedly gifting the viewer with streaming sun rays and deep blue portals that frame other worlds. Lighting – both natural and creative – elevates Vanessa’s images in ways that imbue the strong foundations of her Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. The surface of the water is often the subject, interplaying with divers, wrecks and marine life.

Building a Career Beneath the Waves

Over the past two years, Vanessa’s photographs have been successful in several major competitions. Her photography has been featured in a number of exhibitions, including Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 and Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year 2024.

Reflecting on the scope and breadth of her affinity for all things aquatic, Vanessa shares: ‘The underwater world has a tight grasp on my life. Water holds power over me. It feeds my sense of adventure.’ Exploring and capturing magic of world beneath the surface is an ‘obsession’ that began for her in childhood.

Vanessa was born an identical twin and raised in Madrid, Spain. While she certified in her homeland in 2003 as an open water diver, then as an Instructor in 2006, she has vivid memories of ‘trying my dad’s old scuba tanks in the family’s backyard pool as a little girl’.

Her father had been an immigrant in the 1950s, growing up in Melbourne before returning to Spain. It was this connection that inspired Vanessa to visit Australia in 2010 after living and working as a PADI dive instructor in Spain, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Egypt.

Vanessa credits her time as a dive guide on Red Sea liveaboards for inspiring her passion for underwater photography: ‘When I wasn’t teaching diving, I could concentrate on finding marine life for customers and their big camera rigs.

It made me wonder if I could also take pictures underwater? This was a catalyst for buying my first underwater setup, an entry level Olympus mirrorless camera.’

The Birth of Aquatic Imaging Australia

Vanessa arrived in Queensland with her partner Rick for a ‘six month break’ which to date has expanded to fill 15 years in Australia. They became managers of a dive shop in WA for two years before relocating to Sydney. Vanessa acquired her business Aquatic Imaging Australia mid-pandemic and operates through partner company Dive Centre Bondi.

She attributes her exceptional customer service to being ‘very much a people pleaser’, elaborating: ‘My philosophy is that if I have some knowledge within me that others might be interested in or benefit from, then why not share it? I want my customers to have the best possible experience, since that’s what I would be expecting too.’

‘As a self-taught photographer and a very active shooter, I know the struggles of beginner underwater photographers and can relate to experienced shooters. I can help them avoid making costly mistakes. My store’s services include retail, local and overseas expeditions, underwater photography workshops, mentorship and photoshoots.’

Pushing the Limits — Deep Wrecks and Creative Shoots

Vanessa enjoys deep wreck photography – usually beyond 45m – as well as directing and conducting bespoke photoshoots for clients: ‘I especially love doing underwater pole dancing shoots. And I’ve done a couple shoots where I submerged a handmade swing in the ocean, using experienced freedivers as models.’

Vanessa was involved behind-the-scenes with the making of acclaimed Australian 2023 film BlueBack by Robert Connolly. She trained one of the lead actors in scuba and freediving, and assisted with the shooting of some of the water scenes. Keen to see continued support of women in the spheres of (especially technical) diving, underwater photography and cinematography, Vanessa has championed this cause through initiatives under the banner of Liquid Lens.

Global Dive Expeditions and Future Adventures

Increasingly, Vanessa finds herself focused on leading dive expeditions via Aquatic Imaging Australia. Previous local trips include South West Rock, Solitary Islands, Eden, North Stradbroke Island, Jervis Bay and Montague Island. Further afield, adventures have included the Revillagigedo Archipelago for mantas and sharks, the Red Sea for reefs and wrecks, and the Maldives’ Fuvahmulah to dive with tiger sharks.

‘In 2025 we’ll be visiting Komodo, Papua New Guinea, Lady Elliot and Galápagos. 2026 has some orca action in Norway pencilled in. We’re still deciding on other locations, and that’s the exciting part. Anything is possible.’

Vanessa’s also dived in Belize, Canada, New Zealand, Raja Ampat and Fiji. She notes the walls of Egypt, cenotes of Mexico, dolphin encounters and the wrecks of Bikini Atoll amongst her highlights. She confesses: ‘Large animals are my primary agenda. I’m still chasing the perfect hammerhead image!’

Meanwhile, Vanessa’s local diving rarely disappoints: ‘This city sits right in the path of the humpback whale migration. I’ve been lucky enough to dive with these giants on four separate occasions in Sydney’s waters. Most weeks, my buddies come back from dives with stories involving whales, sharks, dolphins, mola mola, seven gill sharks and more.’ ‘In 2019, we discovered a fishing boat at 75m out of Sydney, sitting on an incredible sponge and coral garden. The image was shared in a fishing chat. We eventually found the owner and heard first hand his survival story, how he almost perished when his vessel sank.’

A Message of Hope for the Ocean

Vanessa is keen to promote a message of hope, calling for kindness to waterways and marine wildlife: ‘We have just one ocean which is screaming for help. We are currently treating our ocean as our local dumpster, and as an endless provider of food resources.

Individual action matters when we do them together. Your actions can make an impactful change.’

You can connect with more of Vanessa’s photography at www.vanessatorresmacho.com. Check out her Aquatic Imaging Australia underwater photography retail store and dive expeditions at: www.aquaticimagingaustralia.com.au

