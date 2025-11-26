Aggressor Adventures and All Star Liveaboards lead the way with Black Friday specials

Aggressor Adventures and All Star Liveaboards are leading the way with Black Friday specials this November.

Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures has announced its limited-time Black Friday Travel Voucher, offering guests the chance to buy a $1,000 Aggressor Adventures Gift Certificate for only $800.

This exclusive offer is available for purchase 26 November – 1 December 1, 2025, and can be used for travel from 1 December 2025 through 31 December 2027. There is no limit on purchases, and the voucher is value for all worldwide Aggressor destinations. It applies to any new reservation (individual bookings only), can be combined with money-saving discounts or a special promotion, and are not applicable to any Aggressor Detours reservation (in-house travel agency).

Perfect for holiday giving (or treating yourself!), this special voucher delivers unbeatable value for travellers seeking world-class diving, wildlife encounters, river cruises, adventure lodges, and unforgettable experiences across the globe.

Black Friday deals

All Star Liveaboards

All Star Liveaboards are offering a selection of attractive deals across their range of vessels.

Get 10 percent off All Star Aurora in Indonesia for departures from now through to June 2026, and $200 off high-season departures October to June) to the Jardines de la Reina in Cuba on the All Star Avalon. Or choose ‘camping at sea’ in the Bahamas aboard the ever-popular All Star Blackbeards, with a trip costing just $1,195 per person from now through to spring 2026.