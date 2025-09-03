Become an ‘instant expert’ on sharks

Dive Log Australasia Editor and underwater photographer Mike Scotland will be focusing on helping people develop a greater appreciation of sharks when he takes to the Photo Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September.

Mike started diving in 1976 and successfully gained his PADI instructor rating in 1982. As well as teaching more than 1,000 divers. Mike has done 7,000 dives and won awards for his U/W photos.

His two main passions are underwater photography and marine biology. He writes about the celebration of marine life combined with adventure diving. Mike published his book, Marine Biology in the Wild as a service to divers who want to learn more about the sea. It features postcard standard photos with in-depth research.

He will be signing copies of his new book, Diving with Sharks – the Marine Biology of Sharks in the Wild, which is all about the marine biology and lifestyles of sharks based on diving with them for 48 years.

Grey nurse sharks and wobbegong

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

