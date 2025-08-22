Cave diving in New South Wales

Cave diver Deborah Johnston will be on the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September discussing NSW cave diving, and the sites, access and exploration opportunities that are available.

Deborah is from Sydney NSW and has been exploring and documenting caves all around Australia and overseas for the past 25 years. She is passionate about finding, documenting and sharing new cave discoveries – both above and below water. Her exploration projects are typically unglamorous ‘sump diving’ which requires dry and vertical caving to access diving locations within larger cave systems.

Deborah is a member of the Sydney University Speleological Society (SUSS), Australian Speleological Federation (ASF) Cave Diving Group, Explorers Club, and life member of the NSW Cave Rescue Squad, Volunteer Rescue Association.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

