David Strike presents cautionary tales for techies

Technical diving icon David Strike will be entertaining and educating visitors to the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show in Sydney in September, with more cautionary tales for techies.

Certified as a diver in 1961, with a background encompassing military, commercial, scientific, and technical diving sectors – and proficient and qualified in open-circuit and closed circuit diving, and surface demand diving equipment – Australian-based David Strike is a former diving instructor and instructor trainer certifier, and a regular editorial contributor on dive-related topics to diving publications from around the world.

Organiser of several world-class diving events – with an emphasis on technical diving – he is the recipient of several ‘Industry Recognition’ awards, the ADEX ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, and a Fellow of the Explorers Club of New York.

GO Diving Show ANZ
The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.

