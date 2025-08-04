Magazine Subscriptions
Mark Powell focuses on the challenges facing dive training

Mark Powell
Mark Powell

Technical instructor trainer and evaluator Mark Powell will be on the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show in Sydney in September, discussing how training doesn’t work – and what we can do to fix it.

Mark had his first experience of diving at the age of ten when he did a try-dive in a local pool. He was hooked from that point onwards. He learnt to dive in 1987 and has been diving ever since. He has dived in the Red Sea, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka, California, Gulf of Mexico, Middle East, Truk Lagoon, Bikini Atoll, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. However, he is most at home in the waters around the UK, where there is some of the best wreck diving in the world.

Mark became an instructor in 1994 and has been actively instructing since then. In 2002, Mark set up Dive-Tech, a dedicated technical diving facility, with the intention of providing the highest quality technical diving training.

Mark is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer Evaluator, Director of Global Development and a member of TDI/SDI’s Global Training Advisor Panel. He also represents TDI/SDI on a number of international standards groups such as BSI, ISO and RSTC. He is a regular contributor to a number of diving magazines and a regular speaker at diving conferences around the world.

In 2008, Mark published Deco for Divers, a widely acclaimed overview of the theory and physiology of decompression. This has quickly become the standard text on the subject and is recommended reading by a number of the technical diving agencies.

In 2019, Mark followed this up with a new book, Technical Diving – An Introduction.

GO Diving Show ANZ
The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.

Ditch the Extra Lead Better Diving Through Weighting

Halcyon Symbios Dive Computer & App – Unboxing + First Look! (Part 1) #Unboxing #Review

Underwater Etiquette Minimizing Noise for Peaceful Dives

