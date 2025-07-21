Michael Aw puts the spotlight on conservation

Michael Aw is a renowned figure in underwater photography, ocean exploration and conservation, and he’ll be taking to the Photo Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September.

Michael leads efforts to raise awareness about marine issues and promote conservation initiatives, and additionally, serves as the Executive Director of Deep Hope Inc, an organization he co-founded with Dr Sylvia Earle to develop submersibles for deep-sea exploration.

Recognised for his outstanding contributions to the arts, Michael was honoured with the prestigious NOGI Award and inducted into the fellowship of the American Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences.

He is also a Fellow of the Explorers Club, a testament to his expertise and leadership in the field. With a passion for exploration, Michael has led four flag expeditions to the Antarctic and Arctic regions, contributing valuable insights into these remote and pristine environments.

As a prolific author, Michael has penned 40 books on various aspects of the ocean, sharing his knowledge and experiences with a global audience. His work has garnered widespread acclaim, earning him over 68 international photographic awards and recognition as one of the world’s most-influential nature photographers by Outdoor Photographer.

Michael is the founder of Asian Geographic and OceanNEnvironment Ltd, an NGO registered with Environment Australia. Through these platforms, he continues to advocate for marine conservation and inspire others to join in the effort to protect our oceans for future generations.

He is also a producer and director for several movies and music videos; 24 Hours Beneath a Rainbow Sea – Maldives was his first documentary, about his 24-hour dives on the submerged reef, which was produced for the National Geographic Channel in 2001. His most recent is 2099 Power in Us, a film about climate action to promote Global Net-Zero by 2035.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

