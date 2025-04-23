Magazine Subscriptions
Scuba Show

The Scuba Show, now in its 38th year, returns to its spiritual home of Long Beach in 2025 and promises a plethora of interesting speakers, a host of fun activities and attractions, and a wide range of exhibitors to help inspire and educate visitors

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), photo and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

The Long Beach Convention Centre is a world-class meeting facility located in a beautiful harbour setting within a short walk to waterfront restaurants, entertainment, the Aquarium of the Pacific, and in view of the famous Queen Mary. Paid parking is plentiful at the convention centre and nearby lots.

Scuba Show
Scuba Show returns to Long Beach - book your tickets now 6
Table of contents
Table of contents

On display

Underwater digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

The ever-popular New Product Showcase will shine a light on some of the newest products recently released or due on the market shortly.

The Sheriff’s dive team, complete with their twin outboard boat and truck, will be in the hall once again.

Come and see a host of new equipment at the Scuba Show
Come and see a host of new equipment

Hand’s on fun attractions

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the photo stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

You can surround yourself with captivating marine life in the Kelp Dome Theatre, or if you want a bit more excitement, see how long you can last in the bucking rodeo shark!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

The 'Shark Cage' makes a great photo prop
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great photo prop

Exhibitors

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, training agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminars

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to photo and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com for a complete seminar listing, descriptions, times, room numbers, speaker biographies and updates. NB: Seminars are subject to change.

See how long you can last on the rodeo shark at the Scuba Show
See how long you can last on the rodeo shark

Over $50,000 in door prizes

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased online or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Saturday night party

When the show floors closes for the night, join the Scuba Show team for an informal gathering with live music, bars and food trucks, and let loose with fellow divers. Enter the raffle to win great prizes, with proceeds to an ocean-themed charity. Admission is free to all Scuba Show attendees. Check on www.scubashow.com for party announcements nearer the date of the event.

Meet up and have fun with fellow divers at the Scuba Show
Meet up and have fun with fellow divers

Scuba Show 2025 – get your tickets in advance!

The Scuba Show takes place on Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June in Hall C at the Long Beach Convention Centre. Scuba Radio will be hosting pre-show ‘warm-ups’ both days from 9.15am-10am – expect fun and games, and some fantastic giveaways.

Opening times

Saturday 31 May – 10am to 6pm

Sunday 1 June – 10am to 5pm

Tickets available now

Book tickets in advance and avoid the line up when you attend.

Photographs courtesy of Scuba Show

