Technical diving in Brunei

SDI/TDI technical diving instructor trainer, and OZTek founder, Richard Taylor will be taking to the Tech Stage at this weekend’s GO Diving Show in Sydney to showcase the technical diving opportunities that are on offer in Brunei.

Richard has over 30 years of experience in technical diving in Australia and New Zealand, starting in the early 1990s and including some of the first trimix dives in Australia in 1994 (before certifications were available).

He was past and founding Regional Director in Australia and New Zealand for TDI/SDI and holds Instructor Trainer ratings with them at multiple levels. He was a founding member of ‘The Sydney Project’ mixed gas diving team, Safety and Diving Officer for the joint Australian-Turkish team finding the Australian World War One submarine AE2 off Gallipoli, and was part of the first mixed gas dive team to explore the Pearce Resurgence in New Zealand in 1997.

In 1999, he founded the OZTeK Australasian Diving Technologies Exhibitions & Conferences and ran OZTek99 in Sydney, OZTek2000 in Melbourne and OZTek3 in Sydney in 2002, before partnering with David Strike for the OZTek4 and OZTek’07 Dive Shows in Sydney.

Richard has taught hundreds of technical divers and Instructors around the world, is an avid wreck diver and as a keen cave diver is a 20-plus year member of the CDAA. He continues to teach today for SDI/TDI/FRTI and is one of the few Instructor Trainer Evaluators and member of their Training Advisory Panel.

He is the past president of Diving Industry associations in both Australia and New Zealand and is a member of Standards Australia/NZ & ISO committees. He has published numerous articles on technical diving and diving safety and has presented at symposiums and diving conferences globally. As a past rebreather diver and instructor, he is a passionate advocate for training and maintaining open circuit technical diving skills.

His strong belief is that as we gain more experience, we gain a responsibility to pass our knowledge and skills on to others, so that those who come after us can safely explore the underwater realm further than we have.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

