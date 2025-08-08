The insane world of underwater film production with Tom Park

Tom Park is an accomplished underwater cinematographer and director from Australia, with over a decade of experience working in the underwater film industry, and he’ll be discussing the ‘insane world of underwater film production’ when he takes to the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September.

Tom has worked on a variety of projects, from feature documentaries and natural history films for clients including BBC, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and David Attenborough, and his work has been recognised with awards from film festivals around the world, including the prestigious Wildscreen Festival.

Tom is known for his technical expertise in working with underwater cameras and equipment, as well as his creative vision in capturing the beauty and uniqueness of the underwater world. He has spent much of his career filming tThe Great Barrier Reef and the East Coast of Australia, and is passionate about ocean conservation and using his art to raise awareness about the importance of protecting marine ecosystems.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

