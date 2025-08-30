Turning the tide on global climate action

Dr Yolanda Waters, CEO of Divers for Climate, is a marine social scientist and ocean advocate passionate about creating a climate movement as diverse as our oceans, and she’ll be in the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show in Sydney in September explaining how the dive community is turning the tide on global climate action.

Yolanda’s journey began on the Great Barrier Reef where her work as a dive instructor inspired her to empower ocean communities to take climate action. Her research explores how human connections with the ocean and nature can inspire climate engagement, combining environmental psychology with evidence-based communication strategies.

A sought-after public speaker, Yolanda has delivered over 100 invited talks, from grassroots workshops to international conferences, and is a trusted media spokesperson.

Her work spans academia, advocacy, industry, and government, and she has designed and delivered climate communication programs for marine tourism operators, and for organisations such as the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and Women’s Environmental Leadership Australia.

A global ocean leader, Yolanda serves as a Youth Ambassador for Ocean Uprise and Young Ocean Leader with the Sustainable Ocean Alliance. Yolanda is also a research fellow at the University of Queensland.

