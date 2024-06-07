The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Dive into the Future with the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer

Follow Divernet on Google News
Ratio Dive Computer IX3m 2 GPS

We’re diving into the world of advanced dive technology with a closer look at the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer. This is the latest version of Ratio’s colour screen technical diving computer, designed for serious divers who demand the best in technology and reliability.

Contents hide

WATCH THE VIDEO

YouTube video

Overview of the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer

The Ratio IX3M2 comes in three versions: the Pro, the Deep, and the Tech Plus. Today, we’re focusing on the Tech Plus model, which boasts all the bells and whistles, including GPS to help you find dive sites and navigate your way back on the surface.

Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer
Dive into the Future with the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer 5

Features and Capabilities

The IX3M2 is a feature-rich technical dive computer that has been streamlined for simplicity and ease of use. Here’s a rundown of its standout features:

1. Diving Modes: The IX3M2 offers five diving modes—Air, Nitrox, Trimix, Closed Circuit Rebreather (CCR), Gauge, and Freediving. The Nitrox mode supports mixtures from 5% to 99% with a user-settable PO2 from 0.4 to 1.6. You can set up to 10 gas mixes and three diluent mixes depending on the model, with the Tech Plus handling up to ten.

2. Gas Integration: The computer supports wireless air integration, connecting to up to 10 transmitters. The transmitters are colour-coded for easy pressure status indication and are rechargeable, offering a 90-hour burn time. There’s also an optional heads-up display for real-time monitoring.

3. GPS and Compass: The IX3M2’s GPS can interface with multiple satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, and GALILEO) for accurate surface navigation. It can save up to 20 waypoints and features a 3D digital compass with accelerometer compensation.

4. Algorithm Options: The IX3M2 includes Buhlmann 12, 16B, and 16C algorithms with user-settable gradient factors and the VPM B algorithm with adjustable bubble radius.

5. User Interface and Alarms: The four-button interface is intuitive, with each button’s function displayed on the screen. The computer features haptic, visual, and audible alarms, with vibration alerts for silent notifications.

Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer
Dive into the Future with the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer 6

Detailed Specifications

Max Depth: 220m

Screen: 2.8-inch colour IPS screen with Mackrolon protection

Body: Heavy Duty Composite Polymer

Weight: Just under 300g including straps

Straps: Elastic fabric straps with pinch clips and locking tabs

Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery with 20 hours of dive time, charged via USB-A to micro-USB cable

Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer
Dive into the Future with the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer 7

Pros and Cons

Pros:

• Crisp, clear screen with good readability

• Easy-to-navigate menu

• Handy vibration alerts

• Long battery life with convenient USB charging

• Optional analyser for easy gas mix input

• Built-in blending calculator

Cons:

• Large and chunky, might feel bulky on smaller wrists

• Initial GPS setup can be slow

• Some minor finish issues and button sensitivity problems

Who is the Ratio IX3M2 For?

The Ratio IX3M2 Tech Plus is ideal for serious divers who frequently dive to significant depths with multiple gas mixes. It offers maximum freedom and is the most feature-rich model in the IX3M2 lineup. The Pro and Deep models are more limited but can be upgraded via the Toolbox app.

Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer
Dive into the Future with the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer 8

Final Thoughts

The Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer is a solid contender in the advanced deep diving market. With its comprehensive features, reliable performance, and competitive pricing, it’s a great option for tech divers. Available from Narked at 90 and our sponsor Scuba.com, it’s definitely worth considering for your next dive computer upgrade.

For more information about the IX3M2 and other technical diving equipment, visit Narked at 90 and Scuba.com. Also, check out our magazine at Scuba Diver Mag and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://godivingshow.com Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

https://godivingshow.com

Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GOUJEOERGNDg1N0QyNDA3

Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS https://godivingshow.com Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 00:57 Shearwater Tern TX 01:57 Garmin Descent Mk3i 03:04 Apple Watch Ultra 04:14 Suunto EON Core 05:11 Shearwater Perdix 2.0 06:03 Suunto ZOOP Novo 06:53 Mares Sirius 07:46 Scubapro Luna 2.0 08:40 Shearwater Peregrine 09:25 Garmin Descent G1 Solar We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
https://godivingshow.com

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
00:57 Shearwater Tern TX
01:57 Garmin Descent Mk3i
03:04 Apple Watch Ultra
04:14 Suunto EON Core
05:11 Shearwater Perdix 2.0
06:03 Suunto ZOOP Novo
06:53 Mares Sirius
07:46 Scubapro Luna 2.0
08:40 Shearwater Peregrine
09:25 Garmin Descent G1 Solar We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40QkU3RjBCMjgzQUIzNjg2

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10

https://godivingshow.com How To disassemble and service your scuba diving BCD power inflator. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

https://godivingshow.com
How To disassemble and service your scuba diving BCD power inflator.

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OEQ1OTk4ODU2N0E5RUYz

How To Disassemble a Power Inflator #scuba #BCD #howto

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x