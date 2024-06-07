Dive into the Future with the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer

We’re diving into the world of advanced dive technology with a closer look at the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer. This is the latest version of Ratio’s colour screen technical diving computer, designed for serious divers who demand the best in technology and reliability.

Overview of the Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer

The Ratio IX3M2 comes in three versions: the Pro, the Deep, and the Tech Plus. Today, we’re focusing on the Tech Plus model, which boasts all the bells and whistles, including GPS to help you find dive sites and navigate your way back on the surface.

Features and Capabilities

The IX3M2 is a feature-rich technical dive computer that has been streamlined for simplicity and ease of use. Here’s a rundown of its standout features:

1. Diving Modes: The IX3M2 offers five diving modes—Air, Nitrox, Trimix, Closed Circuit Rebreather (CCR), Gauge, and Freediving. The Nitrox mode supports mixtures from 5% to 99% with a user-settable PO2 from 0.4 to 1.6. You can set up to 10 gas mixes and three diluent mixes depending on the model, with the Tech Plus handling up to ten.

2. Gas Integration: The computer supports wireless air integration, connecting to up to 10 transmitters. The transmitters are colour-coded for easy pressure status indication and are rechargeable, offering a 90-hour burn time. There’s also an optional heads-up display for real-time monitoring.

3. GPS and Compass: The IX3M2’s GPS can interface with multiple satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, and GALILEO) for accurate surface navigation. It can save up to 20 waypoints and features a 3D digital compass with accelerometer compensation.

4. Algorithm Options: The IX3M2 includes Buhlmann 12, 16B, and 16C algorithms with user-settable gradient factors and the VPM B algorithm with adjustable bubble radius.

5. User Interface and Alarms: The four-button interface is intuitive, with each button’s function displayed on the screen. The computer features haptic, visual, and audible alarms, with vibration alerts for silent notifications.

Detailed Specifications

• Max Depth: 220m

• Screen: 2.8-inch colour IPS screen with Mackrolon protection

• Body: Heavy Duty Composite Polymer

• Weight: Just under 300g including straps

• Straps: Elastic fabric straps with pinch clips and locking tabs

• Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery with 20 hours of dive time, charged via USB-A to micro-USB cable

Pros and Cons

Pros:

• Crisp, clear screen with good readability

• Easy-to-navigate menu

• Handy vibration alerts

• Long battery life with convenient USB charging

• Optional analyser for easy gas mix input

• Built-in blending calculator

Cons:

• Large and chunky, might feel bulky on smaller wrists

• Initial GPS setup can be slow

• Some minor finish issues and button sensitivity problems

Who is the Ratio IX3M2 For?

The Ratio IX3M2 Tech Plus is ideal for serious divers who frequently dive to significant depths with multiple gas mixes. It offers maximum freedom and is the most feature-rich model in the IX3M2 lineup. The Pro and Deep models are more limited but can be upgraded via the Toolbox app.

Final Thoughts

The Ratio IX3M2 Dive Computer is a solid contender in the advanced deep diving market. With its comprehensive features, reliable performance, and competitive pricing, it’s a great option for tech divers. Available from Narked at 90 and our sponsor Scuba.com, it’s definitely worth considering for your next dive computer upgrade.

For more information about the IX3M2 and other technical diving equipment, visit Narked at 90 and Scuba.com.