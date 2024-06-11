Top 10 Dive Gear Upgrades You Can Do Yourself #scuba

Last Updated on June 11, 2024 by Divernet

Explore some of the best upgrades and customisations you can make to your dive gear to enhance your underwater experience. From adjusting your regulator hoses for better performance to adding safety gear and making simple modifications to your mask strap, these ten tips will help you improve the functionality and convenience of your equipment while ensuring safety remains a top priority. Let’s dive in!

Finger Spool

Most plastic spools come with too much line, making it difficult to secure. All that excess line prevents you from hooking onto the holes in the side, which is how you secure the length of the line. Remove a measured length of line to know exactly how much you have left. Make a loop at the end large enough for your spool to fit through—this is the quickest way to tie onto something. Also, tie a point in the end of the spool for easier handling in cold water. Use some heat shrink wrap to harden it and add a second knot in the leader to make it easier to grab with gloves.

Regulator Hoses

Stock-length hoses are often too long and too short simultaneously. For hoses going over your right shoulder, keep them close to your neck to prevent creating a large loop that can snag. For your octo, opt for a slightly longer hose than the standard 90cm. In a real-world out-of-air situation, extra slack is crucial to avoid pulling the second stage out of your buddy’s mouth if you need to turn your shoulders.

Boltsnaps

If you’ve followed me for a while, you know about my affinity for boltsnaps. I attach boltsnaps to everything I take underwater so I can secure it. Use some of the line you removed from your spool to tie small boltsnaps to your dive gear, including your SPG, to clip it to a hose. Mark double-enders, especially the nice ones, with heat shrink wrap around the mid-section to easily identify your gear and avoid losing it to forgetful friends.

Mouthpiece

The mouthpiece of your second stage can be replaced and customised. Larger, smaller, and custom-moulded designs are available to suit your preference. Note that different brands have different sizes for this section of the second stage. Reusable zip ties are a convenient way to secure your mouthpiece, eliminating the need for spares.

Safety Gear

Safety is paramount in the water. Always have an audible and visual emergency signal at minimum. Carry a basic whistle in a thigh pocket and consider a signal mirror for additional safety. A dSMB is essential, but a signal mirror can draw attention if you’re lost at sea. Keep an ID with your name, emergency contact, and insurance details in one of your pockets for identification purposes.

Bungee Loops

Good thigh pockets often have bungee loops inside for clipping items securely. If your BCD or thigh pockets lack these, you can easily add them. Use an eyelet to thread the loop through, securing it with knots on either side. This prevents items from falling out when you reach for something else.

Regulator Loop

This small upgrade is handy. On my regulator dust cap, there’s an eyelet designed to hold a spare O-ring. Thread a loop through this eyelet to hang your regs securely with a boltsnap or hook. This prevents your regs from falling and avoids damaging the hoses.

Mask Strap

For my masks, I prefer fabric straps as they are more comfortable and universal. I also place a chunky O-ring over one buckle to clip a boltsnap, securing my backup mask in a pocket. If you prefer ratchet straps, a mask cover helps prevent hair tugging. Use electrical tape to secure the strap mechanism if it slips.

Necklace

Consider fitting a necklace to your second stage if you prefer a primary donate setup or want to prevent your regulator from falling away if kicked. Prefab necklaces loop over the mouthpiece for quick release, while a DIY version with bungee and knots offers a more permanent solution. Ensure the necklace is just long enough to fit over your head and sit under your chin but remember that a secured second stage can’t be donated easily.

Spring Heels

Spring heels on fins are a no-brainer. Most open-heel fins come with spring or bungee heels, but if yours don’t, upgrade them. Spring heels are easier to use, especially as you age. They adjust automatically during the dive as your boot compresses and expands, unlike ratchet straps that require frequent adjustments.

These ten customisations can improve your dive gear without affecting its functionality. Always prioritise safety when modifying your gear and consider how changes might impact its use.