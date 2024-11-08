Aggressor Adventures adds new Red Sea boat and Elba Reef itinerary

The Egyptian Deep South is pristine, untouched and remote, and now Aggressor Adventures has added a new boat to its fleet that will access this untapped wilderness, including the famed Elba Reef, from March 2025.

The Red Sea Aggressor V will depart from Port Berenice, an Egyptian Navy-operated facility some 220km south of Port Ghalib, which is where most liveaboards set off on safari in the southern Red Sea. This new starting point far further south means the hotspots of Rocky Island and Zabargad are much closer, and more-distant locations such as Elba Reef are within easy cruising distance.

The Red Sea Aggressor V

The Red Sea Aggressor V is a steel-hulled, 40-metre-long vessel, with no less than five decks. She can take 26 guests in 13 air-conditioned staterooms, and she has two interior lounges, two outdoor lounge areas, an open-air sundeck, a large restaurant, and a hot tub. She is served by two spacious RIBs with 85hp engines.

Turtle posing for photographers

The boat will run two different itineraries – one taking in Abu Galawa, Ras Banas, Zabargad and Rocky Island, hitting Habily Gaffar and Dangerous Reef enroute back to port, and the other heading further south right to the border with Sudan, to Elba Reef, the Levanzo wreck, and then Abu Fandira on the way back. These itineraries will alternative on a weekly basis, meaning guests can stay on the boat for a two-week trip and hit two different routes.

On the Elba Reef route, through the 2025 season, one of the days as the vessel heads back north will be dedicated to four exploratory dives. Guests can give their feedback on these remote reef dives, and the top four dive sites voted for will be named and added to the 2026 itinerary going forward.