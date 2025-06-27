Dive, Dine and Discover – A Culture & Cuisine Expedition through Raja Ampat with Tait Miller

Imagine touring the biodiverse waters of Raja Ampat aboard a beautiful schooner, foraging in jungle-clad islands, learning ancient cooking methods, and sleeping beneath the stars – all while connecting with the rich traditions and people of Indonesia.

That’s exactly what guests can expect on Emperor Adventure’s exclusive new Indonesia Culture & Cuisine voyage curated by wild-cook and adventurer Tait Miller, which launches this October.

Running for nine nights from 26 October 2025, and limited to just 12 guests, this unique small-ship expedition aboard the beautiful schooner Emperor Raja Laut combines world-class diving, local gastronomy, and cultural immersion in the heart of Raja Ampat.

Tait Miller exploring a local waterfall

Miller, whose own journey through the region inspired the trip’s design, explains: “Our mission is to explore Raja Ampat in depth – uncover the best of its adventures, its flavours, its soul – and craft the ultimate tour experience.

“For me, travel is about full immersion. This isn’t just about ticking off sights. It’s about waking up to the rhythm of the sea, diving into crystal waters, cooking with locals, and connecting with both nature and yourself.

“I can’t wait to take you on this journey of a lifetime. Whether you’re a diver, a foodie, an adventurer, or a curious soul seeking meaning through travel – Raja Ampat has something for you.”

Tait Miller foraging in the wilderness

Highlights of the trip will include diving in Misool at some of the world’s most-biodiverse reefs, wild cooking with ingredients you have foraged from the jungle, exploring villages and communities, and visit projects dedicated to ensuring the region’s ecological sustainability.

And with only 12 places available, it will be an intimate and personal experience, that will create life-long memories. Indonesian Culture & Cuisine with Tait Miller is more than a trip – it’s a sensory journey into the real Raja Ampat, one that enlivens body, mind, and soul.

To book or find out more information, guests should click here.