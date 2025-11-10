Shearwater Research expands digital and equipment capabilities with trio of new releases

Shearwater is making significant moves this season with three breakthrough launches that elevate the diver experience, both in-water and out. Each launch is designed to integrate seamlessly with its renowned line-up of dive computers.

“Powerful, simple and reliable solutions are at the core of what we do,” says CEO Jason Leggatt. “Each of these innovations delivers on a need in the Shearwater diving community and helps keep more people engaged in the sport through positive experiences.”

The Dive Shearwater App

New Dive Shearwater offers alternative to Legacy App

After a decade of the Shearwater Cloud dive app, Shearwater has announced Dive Shearwater, a fully re-platformed mobile experience. Designed with a modern, simple-to-use interface, Dive Shearwater delivers enhanced performance, expanded functionality and a powerful new foundation for future growth.

The app reflects Shearwater’s commitment to reliability, innovation and continuous improvement. This milestone marks the first major initiative led by Shearwater’s new VP of Research and Development, Kenny Kwan, who said: “Dive Shearwater gives divers the tools they need today and the platform for even more powerful features tomorrow. We’re making a significant investment in our digital experience to support divers in their adventures, education and future planning.”

Dive Shearwater will be available 1 December 2025. Interested users are invited to register for the Early Access program.

The Shearwater Swift GPS

GPS for all air-integrated computers

Also coming 1 December, divers can now enable reliable surface location tracking capability on any Shearwater air-integrated computer when they use the new Swift GPS transmitter.

“Rather than add GPS to a single new model, we created a way to bring GPS to a much-larger community of divers, allowing you to use your existing Shearwater computer to record and log your dive entry and exit points” said Product Manager Tim Inglis.

The Swift GPS easily captures the co-ordinates of your dive site and it will be automatically added to your Dive Shearwater dive log once uploaded. Each dive entry and exit includes an interactive map, helping divers build a meaningful record of their adventures over time.

The Swift GPS will make its global debut at DEMA this week and will be available to consumers 1 December 2025. The Swift GPS retails for US$445.

The Shearwater Jetpack for the Avelo System

Shearwater Jetpack for Avelo Diving officially launches

Following a successful prototype unveiling earlier this year, Shearwater’s collaboration with Avelo Labs reaches full release with the Shearwater Jetpack — a powerful advancement for Avelo diving. The new Shearwater Jetpack is purpose-built to be powerful, simple, and reliable while unlocking the full potential of the Avelo System.

It features onboard gas pressure monitoring and seamless integration with Shearwater dive computers using the Avelo Mode, enabling precision gas tracking, buoyancy prediction, and real-time performance analytics.

Initial sales of the Shearwater Jetpack will focus on expanding the growing network of Avelo Dive Centres worldwide. Dealers attending DEMA this week will have the opportunity to see the Jetpack in person and learn how to become accredited Avelo Dive Centres.