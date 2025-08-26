Solitude partners with Avelo to launch unique liveaboard voyage

Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts has partnered with the innovative diving system Avelo for a unique liveaboard voyage in the Philippines running from Cebu to Anilao through January 2026.

The 14-day adventure, which will take in Cebu, Malapascua, Verde Island, Puerto Galera and Anilao, is on the flagship Solitude One liveaboard, and will introduce the ground-breaking Avelo system to the Philippines. NB: A valid Avelo certification is required to use the Avelo System onboard, but if you are not already qualified, you can complete this certification at the Solitude Acacia Resort before the trip.

Those who are tempted by the tech can also do a Try Avelo demo dive at Acacia (and other Avelo training centres), and then if they opt to do the full course, can continue with further dives and eLearning.

Both full Avelo courses and Try Avelo will be available on future Solitude liveaboard trips.

At 52 metres in length, the steel-hulled Solitude One is the epitome of luxury. Launched in 2016, it underwent an internal refresh in 2023. There are 11 cabins, providing accommodation for up to 24 guests, as well as an air-conditioned saloon, expansive sun deck, jacuzzi and an open-air dining area.

For more information about this special itinerary, click here, and for more details about the Avelo System, click here.