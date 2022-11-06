25% off Maldives megafauna hotspot holidays

Advertisements

Tour operator Diverse Travel is offering an introductory saving of up to 25% on holiday packages at a new addition to its Maldives programme, the diver-dedicated Boutique Beach hotel.

The property is situated beside a 2.5km stretch of white-sand beach on a Maldives “local” island, Dhigurah in South Ari Atoll. One of the Maldives’ longest islands, it has a population of around 600, with the hotel said to support many community initiatives and to encourage visitors to participate in local activities aside from the exciting diving and snorkelling.

Advertisement Advertisement

The atoll’s waters are associated with year-round whale shark sightings, and more than 50 dive-sites lie within easy reach of Dhigurah, says Diverse Travel, including many of the Maldives’ best-known deep-channel dives, such as the marine protected reef Kudarah Thila.

The Boutique Beach hotel on Dhigurah

Manta rays are said to feed regularly not only at the readily reached Rangali cleaning station but in the lagoon directly in front of Boutique Beach. The hotel has six large double/twin rooms, each with balcony or private garden, and the provision of in-room camera workstations make it a good choice for underwater photographers, says Diverse Travel.

The PADI 5* dive-centre specialises in guiding in small groups, it adds, with an emphasis on safety, personal service and maximising marine-life encounters.

Rooftop dining at the hotel

“The Maldives is one of our top destinations, and it’s great to be able to offer our guests truly spectacular diving, alongside the chance to experience a little of real island life, at an excellent price,” says Diverse Travel’s product manager Phillip Connor.

“We’re confident that this unique, British diver-designed and managed hotel will become one of our most popular holidays, and look forward to hearing about all the tremendous marine encounters from our guests.”

Dive-holiday packages start from £2,575pp (November 2022) and include return flights from London to Male complete with a hefty baggage allowance of 30kg plus an extra 15kg for dive-gear, seven nights’ all-inclusive (soft), up to three boat-dives a day, return speedboat from Male (seaplane transfers costs extra), local taxes and green tax. ATOL and full financial protection is standard, says Diverse Travel.

Also on Divernet: Whale Shark Triumph At UPY 2022, Sharks Dive Deeper Than We Thought, Experts Shocked: World’s Biggest Omnivore Is A Fish