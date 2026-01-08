Sculptured Toadfish: Australia’s Rare and Remarkably Cryptic Reef Dweller

Advertisement

Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at unique Australian marine life in the form of the unusual sculptured toadfish.

Hiding under ledges and in caves, and being very well camouflaged, the toadfishes are not easy fish to find. Around Australia, nine members of this cryptic family are found, including a unique east coast species that is rarely seen – the sculptured toadfish.

What Is a Sculptured Toadfish?

Toadfish is the most-common name for this family of fish, used by people around the world, except in some parts of Australia, where they are called frogfish, and the name toadfish is instead used for some species of pufferfish. This switching of names in Australia for this group of fish is very confusing, so I generally find it easier to stick to the more commonly used international names.

The sculptured toadfish (Halophryne queenslandiae) grows to 30cm long and is only found in Queensland and northern New South Wales. It looks like other members of this strange family of fish, having a broad flat head, a wide mouth and fleshy tassels on its chin and head that aid with camouflage. These fish also have large, rounded pectoral fins, sharp dorsal fin spines and large eyes. While many species look similar, the sculptured toadfish is a yellowish-brown colour with darker bands and blotches.

Feeding Behaviour and Hunting Strategy

Toadfish are ambush predators that spend most of the day hidden under ledges. They often have their head exposed so they can grab prey, which includes a wide variety of invertebrates and small fish. They mostly feed at night, when invertebrates are on the move, and their large eyes help them to see prey. Toadfish have small sharp teeth, but don’t chew their food, instead swallowing prey whole. These fish are also known to croak, hence the name toadfish.

Parenting and Reproductive Behaviour

The sculptured toadfish, like all members of this family, are very devoted parents. The female lays her eggs in a lair, and the eggs are then guarded until they hatch. The young are also guarded until they are large enough to fend for themselves. There is conflicting information about who does the guarding, the female or the male.

While found over a large area, finding sculptured toadfish is not an easy task. These fish are found in depths to 25m and while they inhabit coral reef, the author has only ever found them on the rocky reefs off southern Queensland. The best place to find this fish is off the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Gold Coast or the Solitary Islands. The sculptured toadfish is another strange and unique Aussie fish.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a sculptured toadfish? The sculptured toadfish (Halophryne queenslandiae) is a rare, camouflaged reef fish endemic to eastern Australia, known for its cryptic appearance and ambush hunting. Where are sculptured toadfish found in Australia? They are found only in Queensland and northern New South Wales, most commonly on rocky reefs off the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Solitary Islands. How big does a sculptured toadfish grow? Sculptured toadfish can grow up to 30cm in length, making them one of the larger members of the toadfish family in Australia. Why are sculptured toadfish so hard to spot? They are extremely well camouflaged and spend most of the day hiding under ledges or inside caves, often blending seamlessly into rocky reef environments. What do sculptured toadfish eat? They are ambush predators that feed mainly at night on small fish and invertebrates, swallowing their prey whole.