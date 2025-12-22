Beyond the Reef in Raja Ampat

Beyond the Reef: Birdwatching in Raja Ampat with Papua Diving Resorts

Raja Ampat is a diver’s paradise. This archipelago located northwest of the Bird’s Head Peninsula in West Papua, Indonesia is rightly regarded as one of the top dive spots on earth.

It is, however, not just an astonishing underwater environment with thriving corals and colorful fish, but also a tropical heaven above the water.

The thick rainforests and mangroves found on the islands are home to numerous species of birds in Raja Ampat, making it the perfect destination for bird watchers and enthusiasts.

The Western Crowned Pigeon, Palm Cockatoo, Common Paradise-Kingfisher, and various other species of parrots, hornbills and sea eagles are some of the many you can find among Raja Ampat’s canopies.

Papua Diving Resorts is built on the lush and serene Kri Island, surrounded by tall trees which make the perfect home for birds and cuscus. Listen quietly outside your bungalow, and you’re more than likely to find cockatoos, kingfishers, and parrots prancing on the branches happily munching away at the berries. You can also spot the Rufous-Bellied Kookaburra and sea eagles eager to catch a fish among the thriving coral gardens.

Raja Ampat’s Birds of Paradise

One of the crown jewels of Raja Ampat’s birdlife is the iconic Wilson’s and Red Birds of Paradise. Renowned for their bright colors, these Birds of Paradise can only be seen in Raja Ampat. So don’t miss out on your once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their gracious courtship dance and bright orange feathers dancing in the canopies above.

The Wilson’s Bird of Paradise is renowned for their elaborate courtship dance. Early in the morning, the males will clean up a patch of ground, taking away leaves and twigs that litter the soil, in the hope of attracting a female.

You’d have to catch this show at sunrise, but it is well worth the trek through the forest before first light. Witnessing the show is an especially rare experience for bird enthusiasts, showcasing the intricate beauty and behavior of one of nature’s most spectacular species.

The Red Bird of Paradise is endemic to this area. The male’s extravagant plumage and courtship displays are a sight to behold, attracting birdwatchers from all corners of the globe.

High in the green canopies of Raja Ampat’s forests, try to spot the flitting red feathers from which this famous Bird of Paradise got its name. The vibrant, multicolored birds-of-paradise are found exclusively in Indonesia, and were supposedly named by European explorers who believed the bird could only have come from God’s paradise.

Believe us; they are very real, and we can show them to you. Just a 45-minute boat ride from Papua Diving Resorts, these Birds of Paradise are closer than you think.

When our founder Max Ammer first came to the area, he sought the partnership of Pa Niko, a villager who had been hunting these beautiful birds to make a living. Max offered a more sustainable solution: protect the birds and take his guests to see them. Today, Pa Niko continues to bring our guests to see the Red Birds of Paradise in their natural habitat, and all proceeds go to Pa Niko and his team of local guides.

Other Captivating Birds

Beyond the iconic Birds of Paradise, Raja Ampat offers a haven for an incredible diversity of avian life. Kri Island, for instance, is a hotspot for sightings of brightly colored kingfishers, known for their distinctive calls and hovering hunting techniques.

Soaring high above the crystal-clear waters, majestic sea eagles are also frequent visitors to the island, often spotted near resorts where they keep a watchful eye out for unsuspecting prey.

When cruising around Mayalibit Bay, you can spot and hear hornbills flapping their wings through the air and around the branches. Look out for their giant beaks, through which they can make some interesting calls that can sound like dog barks or even laughing.

On these cruises through the Mayalibit Bay, you can also find parrots and cockatoos flying through the sky, or resting on a branch high above, munching on fruits.

We may be Papua Diving Resorts by name, but rest assured, we will help you explore the diverse and beautiful natural ecosystems of Raja Ampat – above and below the waves.

Papua Diving Resorts has two renowned resorts, Kri Eco Resort and Sorido Bay Resort, both of which are strategically located to provide easy access to some of the best birdwatching sites in the region.

So, if you’re planning your next nature-filled getaway, consider Raja Ampat not just for its world-renowned diving but also for its incredible birdwatching opportunities. Witnessing the vibrant and diverse birds in Raja Ampat is an experience that will leave you with memories to cherish for a lifetime. Explore our excursions and book your Raja Ampat trip with us today.

Hornbill and kingfisher images credited to Fabian Gysel.

Red bird of paradise image credited to Andrea Lotak.