Aggressor Adventures’ CEO Wayne B Brown Passes Away at 65

Advertisement

Aggressor Adventures has announced with profound sadness the passing of its Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Bryant Brown, who died on 3 March at the age of 65, following a private one-and-half-year battle with bile duct cancer. He was surrounded by family and close friends in his final days.

An Air Force veteran, world traveller, devoted family man, and passionate explorer, Brown was more than the leader of Aggressor Adventures. He was the heart and driving force behind the company and a champion of the spirit of exploration that defines the Aggressor brand.

Born 30 January 1961, in Jacksonville, Florida, Wayne was the son of Jennings Bryant Brown and Ruby Jane Brown. Growing up on a small farm in rural Florida, he developed an early love for exploration, hard work, and new experiences – traits that would shape the course of his life.

Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for eight years, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant before being honourably discharged. While stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1981, he met the love of his life, Dana Dunaway. The two were married on 20 June 1981, beginning a partnership that would span more than four decades. Shortly after their marriage, Wayne and Dana moved to Germany, where he was stationed for four years.

Following his military service, Wayne began a career with Taco Bell Corporate and later became a highly successful Taco Bell franchisee, building and operating more than 60 restaurants between 1989 and 2006.

Wayne’s love for scuba diving began as a way to spend time with his children, but it quickly grew into a lifelong passion. In 2007, after first experiencing the Aggressor Fleet as a customer, he purchased the company and began expanding its reach and vision. Under his leadership, the company evolved into Aggressor Adventures, a global adventure travel brand offering world-class liveaboard dive expeditions, river cruises, and Signature Lodges in destinations across the globe.

Brown’s impact on the scuba diving and adventure travel industries will be felt for generations. Under his leadership, Aggressor Adventures earned numerous accolades, including recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, five Telly Awards, multiple Magellan Awards, and repeated honours in Scuba Diving Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

A passionate diver himself, Wayne achieved several prestigious distinctions including Platinum Pro 5000 Diver, Nikon Professional Services Member, SSI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff Instructor. His enthusiasm for exploring the world’s oceans and wild places helped inspire thousands of travellers to embark on adventures of their own.

Despite his many professional accomplishments and global travels, Wayne’s greatest pride and joy was his family. When he was not travelling or diving, he was happiest at home in Augusta, Georgia, spending time with those he loved most, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately knew him as ‘Papa’, a title he cherished above all others.

Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Dana Dunaway Brown; his son, Justin Brown and his wife Ashley J. Brown and their two children; and his daughter, Ashley Brown Watkins and her husband Cole Watkins and their two children.

Wayne will be remembered as a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, respected leader, and passionate adventurer whose love for life inspired everyone around him. His legacy of exploration, leadership, and dedication to sharing the world’s most extraordinary places will continue to inspire the Aggressor team and travelers worldwide.

In keeping with Wayne’s wish that ‘the show must go on’, the team at Aggressor Adventures remains committed to carrying forward the vision he built by delivering exceptional service and unforgettable adventures to guests around the world.

Rork Media Limited Editorial Director Mark Evans said: “Devastated to hear of the passing of Wayne Brown. The news completely blindsided me, and my sincere condolences go out to all of his family members. I always liked the fact that Wayne was a straight shooter, and he didn’t beat about the bush – I respected him deeply for his opinion, and he will be sorely missed. But he had a lighter side too, and my last messages to him were chatting about his electric pick up, and his love of its impressive BHP! RIP Wayne.”