First Monitor HD shipwreck images released

New image of the Civil War ironclad USS Monitor (Northrop Grumman)
The first-ever high-definition sonar images of the Civil War ironclad USS Monitor wreck have been released by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which manages the marine sanctuary surrounding the revolutionary shipwreck in North Carolina.

Last September space, aeronautics and defence company Northrop Grumman’s Technology for Conservation team and researchers from NOAA and water company Stantec deployed an AUV equipped with the advanced µSAS sonar system to capture new imagery of the historic site. 

Bathymetric view of USS MONITOR, looking at the stern of the wreck with the boilers and inner framework of the armor belt captured by Northrop Grumman using μSAS™.
Bathymetric view of USS Monitor, looking at the stern with the boilers and inner framework of the armour belt (Northrop Grumman)

The initiative was intended to help the public explore, understand and protect the Monitor National Marine Sanctuary, stated NOAA.

Monitor was a technological marvel of its day, and it continues to serve the nation today through technology, innovation and education,” it said, drawing attention to the advances in seabed scanning since the earliest Monitor images were produced more than half a century ago. The new images have been used as the basis for creating a series of animations and 3D models.

Bathymetric view of USS MONITOR, showing the entire wreck site captured by Northrop Grumman using μSAS™.
The wreck captured using μSAS (Northrop Grumman)

Rotating gun-turret

Designed by Swedish-American engineer John Ericsson, USS Monitor was launched at the start of 1862, built almost entirely of iron and powered by steam rather than sail. Its most distinctive feature was a rotating armoured gun-turret carrying two heavy cannon – an innovation that would transform naval warfare.

Barely two months after entering service for the Union, Monitor fought the Confederate ironclad CSS Virginia at the Battle of Hampton Roads in March 1862.

The engagement ended in stalemate but marked the first clash of ironclad warships, demonstrating how armoured steam vessels could replace traditional timber fleets.

Contemporary illustration of USS Monitor (NOAA)
The USS Monitor crew rest on deck on 9 July, 1862 (James F Gibson / Library of Congress)
The USS Monitor crew resting on deck in July, 1862 (James F Gibson / Library of Congress)

Later that year, on 31 December, while being towed south Monitor sank in a storm off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, taking 16 sailors to their deaths. 

The wreck remained lost for more than a century until it was located beyond 70m deep in 1973. Two years later NOAA designated its resting place as the USA’s first national marine sanctuary.

1974 composite sonar mosaic image of the hull and debris field (NOAA)
Mid-90s sonar image showing the wreck of USS Monitor resting upright on the seafloor, with the ship’s deck and circular turret clearly visible, NOAA
2006 photomosaic (NOAA)
3D digital model from 2015 (NOAA)
µSAS (micro-Synthetic Aperture Sonar) is designed for small platforms such as AUVs and claimed to offer far higher imaging resolution (2-3cm) than conventional side-scan sonar by combining echoes from many consecutive pings.

Synthetic aperture processing is said to maintain almost constant resolution across the full scan width, so that targets distant from the AUV can be imaged almost as clearly as nearby ones.

Scanning wide swathes while still detecting small objects speeds up the process because fewer passes are needed over the same area. SAS processing is also said to improve detection of weak or partially buried objects, while a single pass can produce multiple viewing angles of the same target.

Image of USS MONITOR, captured by Northrop Grumman using circular SAS scanning technique
With Circular Synthetic Aperture Sonar (CSAS) the AUV circles the wreck and software combines the echoes from all angles to create very high-resolution images.

With the wreck viewed from every direction, acoustic shadows that normally hide details are reduced and the combined data can produce very detailed 2D maps or 3D models of wrecks such as the USS Monitor. The concept is not new but practical deployment on small AUVs with very high-frequency SAS sensors is.

Monitor (NOAA)
Free permits are available for technical divers to visit USS Monitor, but requests are evaluated based on potential impact on sanctuary resources versus resource protection benefits.

Recovered Monitor artefacts can be seen at the sanctuary’s visitor centre and main repository and conservation facility, the Mariners’ Museum & Park in Newport News, Virginia. The revolving gun-turret, Dahlgren guns and steam engine are conserved by the museum at its Batten Conservation Complex.

