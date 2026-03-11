Divers Alert Network earns three silver American Advertising Federation Triangle Awards

Divers Alert Network (DAN) won three silver awards at the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Triangle Awards ceremony on 5 March 2026. As a local chapter, AAF Triangle represents the first tier of the American Advertising Awards, the advertising industry’s largest national competition, which celebrates creative excellence across more than 40,000 annual entries.

The AAF Triangle honoured Alert Diver, DAN’s official magazine and the world’s most widely circulated dive publication, with two silver awards. The magazine won silver in the “Sales and Marketing – Collateral and Direct Marketing” category for its fourth quarter 2025 edition, while the feature article “Borneo: Hard Coral Wonderland” by Alert Diver publisher and underwater photographer Stephen Frink earned silver in “Elements of Advertising – Visual.”

The Divers Alert Network team at the American Advertising Federation Triangle Awards

DAN also earned a silver award in the “Out-of-Home and Ambient Media” category for the DAN Member Social, which drew more than 1,500 dive industry professionals for an evening of community at the 2025 DEMA Show. The member appreciation event’s programming included a CPR challenge zone and themed photobooths, as well as remarks by Cliff Richardson, DAN’s president and CEO, and video presentations showcasing the organization’s global safety initiatives.

“We are honoured that AAF Triangle recognized the impact of DAN’s communications, which serve our mission of promoting dive safety,” said Brian Harper, vice president, marketing and communications, at DAN. “These awards highlight the quality storytelling in Alert Diver and the meaningful engagement we foster with the dive community. Our Durham-based team takes pride in representing the dive industry in the Triangle and supporting DAN’s mission of helping divers, which began here in 1980.”

With these AAF Triangle honours, DAN’s winning entries may advance to the next tier of the American Advertising Awards, where they will compete among top entries nationwide.