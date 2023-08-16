Get Ready For Raja Ampat

Get Ready For Your Trip to Raja Ampat

You’ve planned your trip to Raja Ampat and booked your dream vacation. Now it’s time to pack. The key to packing for a resort trip is to pack light! Follow our essential packing list on what to bring and what not to bring.

CLOTHING – The basics that you will need are lightweight, breathable clothing. T-shirts, shorts and sundresses are great for lounging at the pool. Swimsuits and rash vests will be required for watersport activities and scuba diving. Breathable t-shirts and sportswear are ideal for hiking or shore-based adventures. Packing a sweater for cooler nights and a light waterproof jacket for the boat is wise. TAKE NOTE: Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colours!

REEF-SAFE SUNSCREEN – Bring only sunscreen that is safe for our marine life. This includes sunscreen that does not contain ingredients such as oxybenzone, homosalate, octinoxate and octisalate. These ingredients could inhibit the growth of baby corals and kill coral polyps.

SHOES – Pack a pair of comfortable flip-flops for relaxing at the resort, hanging by the pool or going to a nearby beach, and trainers for shore-based activities like hiking.

SWIMSUITS & ACCESSORIES – With the tropical climate, you will need things to protect you from the elements, particularly the sun. Covering up is the best protection. Wide-brim hats are the best headwear to pack, ideally with a chin strap so as not to get claimed by the wind. Sarongs, rash vests and swimsuit cover-ups are a must. Polarised sunglasses are great, as they reduce the reflected glare from the water, allowing for better viewing of reefs and marine life. Pack more than one swimsuit or pair of swimming shorts. You will likely swim several times daily, and your swimsuits need time to dry.

ELECTRONICS – We know many divers are also avid underwater photographers. Still, even for those that are not, it’s worth bringing along a GoPro or a camera with an underwater housing to get great shots of scenery and capture your underwater adventure activities. Kindles and iPads are great for reading while lounging at the pool, just don’t get tempted to check your emails!

DOCUMENTATION – Pack your passport, visa documentation, travel documents, credit cards and resort booking confirmation.

THINGS NOT TO BRING – Illegal drugs, firearms, expensive jewellery, non-waterproof watches, and WORRIES!

Get Ready For Raja Ampat 2

About Meridian Adventure Dive

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.