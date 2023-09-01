What are the health Benefits of Coconuts for Divers?

Scuba diving is one of the world’s most relaxing and least taxing adventure sports. What could be more appealing than travelling to exotic locations, spending time on white beaches between your dives, and dipping below the surface to experience the wonder of the aquatic world? Divers are living the dream. But many don’t realise that diving can leave you dehydrated and increases the risks of decompression sickness.

Many factors contribute to the increased risk of dehydration in divers. The compressed air in dive cylinders is dryer than the air we usually breathe on land, and our bodies need to work harder to humidify the dry air, and in the process, we lose fluids. The more significant the difference between the air and water temperature increases this phenomenon.

Health Benefits of Coconuts for Divers 3

Visiting tropical locations also means exposure to warm, humid weather conditions that naturally lead to your body producing more sweat to keep cool. You will likely also spend long periods in a wetsuit before or after diving, increasing your body heat and sweat. Finally, add salt water that leaves salt crystals on your skin, removing moisture and making you feel crusty and thirsty.

While most will turn to a cold glass of water, why not take advantage of the numerous benefits of coconut water to fight dehydration? And let’s face it, what is more exotic than drinking a freshly cut coconut on a tropical beach?

Coconut water is nature’s natural energy drink, rich in nutrients and electrolytes, including calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sugar. Directly combating dehydration, fighting low blood sugar levels, and even preventing cramping. All while being low in calories, making it a much healthier option than sugary artificial sports drinks.

Health Benefits of Coconuts for Divers 4

Coconut water is also high in antioxidants that can aid in lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure, ultimately leading to healthier cardiovascular systems. In addition, it is also believed that prolonged use of coconut water can aid in kidney health, most notably by preventing the formation of kidney stones.

The antioxidants found in coconut water are known to neutralise the effects of free radicals, can lead to healthier skin, and fighting the signs of aging.

With all these health benefits, you would expect coconut water to be some foul-tasting superfood mixture that everyone pretends to like, but this is not the case. Instead, coconut water is a refreshing drink that quenches any thirst. Coconut water can be mixed with other fruit juices to make incredible non-alcoholic cocktails. Even the juicy inner flesh of the coconut can be eaten after you have finished your refreshing drink.

The health benefits of coconut water are incredible and perfect for divers to stay hydrated in paradise.

About Meridian Adventure Dive

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.