Local Guide to Raja Ampat Dive Sites # Yenkoranu Reef

Yenkoranu Reef, located near the village of Yenkoranu on Kri Island in Raja Ampat, offers a fantastic dive site that caters to everyone from snorkellers and beginner divers to seasoned professionals. This sloping reef dive is known for combining big pelagic species and smaller marine life, making it a captivating spot for underwater exploration.

Type: Sloping Reef

Depth: 3m to 30m

Water Temperature: 29/30°C

Diver Level: Suitable for snorkellers, beginners, and experienced divers

Local Guide to Raja Ampat Dive Sites 3

Yenkoranu Jetty’s slope begins at a shallow depth of 3 meters, providing a perfect start for beginners or those wishing to snorkel. As you descend, the reef gradually slopes down to a maximum depth of about 25 to 30 meters, offering an accessible dive profile for various skill levels. With consistently warm waters averaging 29-30°C, Yenkoranu ensures a comfortable dive year-round.

One of the highlights of Yenkoranu Reef is its proximity to the village jetty, attracting various marine life. Divers can expect to see plenty of blacktip and whitetip reef sharks cruising by, especially in the deeper sections of the slope. These graceful predators are familiar sights, thrilling both beginner and experienced divers.

Another frequent visitor to this site is the green sea turtle. Often spotted nibbling on the hard corals that line the reef, these turtles add a peaceful contrast to the sharks patrolling nearby. Their slow, deliberate movements make them a favourite among underwater photographers.

Local Guide to Raja Ampat Dive Sites 4

For those lucky, Yenkoranu also offers the chance of a rare encounter with an eagle ray gliding by in the blue, particularly on days with clearer visibility. These majestic creatures are less common but make for an unforgettable sight when they do appear.

What makes Yenkoranu Reef particularly appealing is the variety of life you can witness in a single dive. While the blacktip and whitetip sharks bring the excitement of more enormous marine creatures, divers and snorkelers will also be treated to smaller critters nestled among the reef. Schools of colourful reef fish dart around the coral formations, and careful observers may spot nudibranchs and other fascinating macro life hiding among the corals.

Yenkoranu’s unique slope and variety of marine life make it a perfect spot for divers at all experience levels. Beginners can enjoy the safety of the shallow areas while still encountering an impressive range of marine life. At the same time, more experienced divers can descend deeper to explore larger fish species and the occasional eagle ray. Snorkellers can relish the reef's beauty, floating above the shallow coral gardens that teem with life.

About Meridian Adventure Dive Resort: Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort