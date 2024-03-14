Meridian Adventure Dive : Local Guide to Raja Ampat Dive Sites: Blue Magic

Blue Magic is a breathtaking dive site between Mioskon and Cape Kri in the Dampier Strait. This scenic reef boasts a diverse marine ecosystem and offers an unforgettable underwater experience for divers of all levels.

Site Type: Scenic Reef

Depth: 8m to 30m

Location: Dampier Strait between Mioskon and Cape Kri

Description: Blue Magic is an exhilarating dive site with an underwater pinnacle that spans depths from 8 to less than 30 meters. As divers explore this site, they encounter diverse marine life and fascinating underwater features.

At the shallow depths near the top of the pinnacle, divers are greeted by many fish species and vibrant coral formations. Cleaning stations allow for observation of smaller fish being groomed by cleaning organisms. Among the inhabitants of this shallower area are pygmy seahorses, which are often camouflaged within the coral.

Descending deeper, the marine environment transitions, with larger schools of fish becoming more prevalent. Divers may encounter schools of barracuda, trevally, and tuna, creating an impressive spectacle as they move gracefully through the water. Additionally, sweetlips can be found darting amongst the coral formations.

One of the most thrilling aspects of diving at Blue Magic is the possibility of encountering larger predatory species. Blacktip and whitetip reef sharks are commonly seen prowling the depths, adding an element of excitement to the dive. The distinctive form of wobbegong sharks may also be spotted resting on the seabed, blending seamlessly with their surroundings.

Divers should remain vigilant for the appearance of pelagic hunters, such as sharks and manta rays, especially during their respective seasons. These majestic creatures often appear, enhancing the dive experience with their awe-inspiring presence.

Given larger marine life's depth and potential presence, entering the water at Blue Magic typically involves a negative entry technique. Divers must focus on their descent, swiftly reaching the shadow of the pinnacle to begin their exploration of this captivating underwater world. With its rich biodiversity and thrilling encounters, Blue Magic promises an unforgettable diving experience for adventurers exploring the ocean's depths.

