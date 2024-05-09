Meridian Adventure Dive : Local Guide to Raja Ampat Dive Sites Manta Sandy

Manta Sandy offers an exhilarating underwater experience. The manta cleaning spot at this location promises an unforgettable experience for snorkelers and divers of all skill levels.

Location: Dampier Strait, near Arborek Jetty

Topography: Sloping reef and Manta Ray cleaning station

Water Temperature: Around 29°C

Depth: Ranges from 5 meters to 24 meters.

Here’s how your dive might unfold:

Preparation: Before diving, ensure all your equipment is in top condition and perform necessary safety checks. Verify your dive computer settings and ensure you know its functions.

Descent: Begin descending into the water, gradually reaching the sandy patch at around 16 meters deep. Take your time and enjoy the transition from the surface to the underwater realm.

Observation: Once you reach the sandy patch, position yourself comfortably and keep a keen eye on your dive computer to monitor your depth and bottom time. The rocks in a line between the two coral bommies serve as a perfect vantage point for observing passing mantas.

Patience: Practice patience as you wait for the majestic mantas to grace you with their presence. Resist the temptation to approach them if they appear, as respecting their space and behaviour is essential. Do not touch and chace the Manta rays!

Sightings: The underwater world is full of surprises. Here’s a closer look at what you might encounter:

Oceanic Manta: These majestic creatures are the show’s stars at the cleaning spot. Observing them glide through the water with their graceful movements and impressive size is a mesmerising experience. Remember to maintain a respectful distance and refrain from approaching them to avoid causing any disturbance.

Reef Manta: Alongside the oceanic mantas, you might also encounter reef mantas. While similar in appearance, reef mantas are slightly smaller and often display distinct markings unique to individuals. Watch for these beautiful creatures as they gracefully navigate the underwater realm.

Seamoth: Seamoths, also known as pegasid fish, are peculiar inhabitants of the ocean floor. With their unique appearance resembling miniature dragons, spotting a sea moth excites your dive. Keep your gaze trained on the sandy patches and seagrass beds where these fascinating creatures are known to dwell.

Tasselled Wobbegong Shark: The cleaning spot’s sandy patch and rocky outcrops provide an ideal habitat for the elusive tasselled wobbegong shark. With their intricate patterns and expert camouflage, spotting these sharks requires a keen eye. Take your time scanning the sandy bottom and rocky crevices to catch a glimpse of these fascinating creatures.

Nudibranchs: The vibrant coral reefs surrounding the cleaning spot are teeming with life, including various nudibranch species. These colourful sea slugs come in a dazzling array of shapes, sizes, and hues, making them a delight to discover during your dive. Keep an eye on the coral bommies and rocky surfaces for these tiny yet captivating creatures.

Safety First: Prioritize safety above all else throughout your dive. Stay aware of your surroundings, dive within your limits, and avoid pushing yourself into decompression time.

Enjoyment: Above all, revel in the sheer beauty and tranquillity of the underwater world. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced diver, each dive offers a unique opportunity for discovery and awe.

Remember to capture the memories through photos or mental snapshots, and cherish the experience of exploring one of nature’s most captivating spectacles.

About Meridian Adventure Dive

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.