Local Papuan Dive Guide Abner

Celebrating Abner, Papuan Local Dive Guide

Celebrating Abner, our esteemed Papuan local dive guide, is an honour well deserved! With a steadfast commitment to marine conservation and unparalleled expertise, Abner has been an invaluable member of our team since 2017. Hailing from Waisai, Raja Ampat, he epitomises the spirit of community stewardship and dedication to preserving the natural wonders of Papua’s underwater world.

Abner’s passion for diving and his intimate understanding of the local marine ecosystems shine through in every excursion he leads. With over 8000 dives under his belt, his experience is not just impressive; it’s unmatched. His ability to precisely navigate the reefs and share his wealth of knowledge with divers from around the globe is truly remarkable.

Beyond his technical skills, Abner’s infectious enthusiasm and warm personality make him a favourite among guests and all other resort staff. His genuine love for the ocean is evident in every interaction, inspiring others to appreciate and protect this fragile ecosystem.

We reaffirm our commitment to supporting local expertise and sustainable tourism practices as we celebrate Abner’s contributions to our team and the broader community. Abner’s dedication serves as a beacon of hope for the future of Papua’s marine treasures, reminding us of the importance of preserving these pristine environments for generations to come.

Here’s to you, Abner, and many more dives filled with wonder, discovery, and conservation efforts. Thank you for inspiring us all.

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

