Raja Ampat Creature Feature Bluestripe Snapper

Raja Ampat Creature Feature Bluestripe Snapper

Meridian Adventure Dive bring you the monthly Raja Ampat Creature Feature series: Bluestripe Snapper

The bluestripe snapper, scientifically known as Lutjanus kasmira, is a species of snapper fish found in the Indo-Pacific region. Here are some key characteristics and information about the bluestripe snapper:

Appearance: The bluestripe snapper is named for the prominent blue stripes that run along its body, giving it a distinctive appearance. It has a generally slender and elongated body, typical of snapper species.

Colouration: The body colouration of the bluestripe snapper varies, but it generally has a pink to reddish background colour with blue stripes along its sides. The intensity of the blue stripes can vary among individual fish.

Habitat: Bluestripe snappers are commonly found in coral reefs and lagoons in the Indo-Pacific region. They prefer areas with clear water and coral formations and often inhabit shallow coastal waters.

Behaviour: These snappers are typically diurnal, meaning they are active during the day and rest at night. They are known to form schools, especially during their juvenile stages, for protection against predators.

Diet: The bluestripe snapper's diet includes a variety of small fish, crustaceans, and other invertebrates. They are carnivorous predators.

Reproduction: Like many other snapper species, bluestripe snappers reproduce by laying eggs. They spawn in aggregations, releasing their eggs into the water, where they hatch into larvae.

The conservation status of the bluestripe snapper is of most minor concern. However, localized threats such as overfishing and habitat degradation can impact specific populations.

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, IndonesiaMeridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

