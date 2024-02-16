>
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Puffer Fish

Raja Ampat Creature Feature Puffer Fish

Meridian Adventure Dive bring you the monthly Raja Ampat Creature Feature series: Puffer Fish

Pufferfish, also known as blowfish, belong to the family Tetraodontidae. These unique fish are characterized by their ability to inflate themselves to a much larger size by ingesting water or air when threatened. This defence mechanism helps them appear larger and more challenging to swallow, deterring potential predators.

There are over 120 species of pufferfish, and they come in various sizes and colours. Some species have distinctive patterns or markings that serve as camouflage.

Arothron puffers are large, colourful pufferfish found on Raja Ampat reefs. Here are some general characteristics and information about Arothron puffers.

Appearance: Arothron puffers typically have a robust and somewhat boxy body shape. They are known for their distinctive beak-like mouths and large eyes. The skin is often covered in small spines, and the colouration can vary depending on the species.

Size: Arothron puffers vary among species but generally range from a few inches to over a foot in length, depending on the specific species.

Habitat: Arothron puffers are found in tropical and subtropical waters of the Indo-Pacific region, including the Red Sea, the Great Barrier Reef, and the Hawaiian Islands. They inhabit coral reefs, lagoons, and other marine environments.

Diet: Pufferfish are omnivores and feed on various small marine creatures, such as crustaceans, molluscs, and small fish. Their beak-like teeth are adapted for crushing the hard shells of their prey.

Behaviour: Pufferfish, including Arothron spp., are known for their curious and intelligent behaviour. As mentioned earlier, they can inflate themselves when threatened to deter predators. Pufferfish are known for their elaborate courtship and mating behaviours. In some species, males create intricate patterns on the ocean floor to attract females. After mating, the female lays eggs, and the male guards them until they hatch.

With incredible marine diversity and dive sites that cater to all levels of divers, Raja Ampat is a must-visit destination for all those who want to be truly surrounded by the underwater world.

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, IndonesiaMeridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

