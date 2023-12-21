>
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Raja Ampat Creature Feature Wobbegong Shark

Follow Divernet on Google News
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Wobbegong Shark

Meridian Adventure Dive bring you the monthly Raja Ampat Creature Feature series: Tasselled-Wobbegong Shark

Wobbegong sharks are a group of relatively large, bottom-dwelling sharks that belong to the family Orectolobidae. They are known for their unique appearance and fascinating behaviour. These sharks are found in the warm waters of Raja Ampat.

671A0201 1 2
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Wobbegong Shark 6

DID YOU KNOW?

Appearance: Wobbegongs have a distinctive appearance with flattened bodies and broad, flattened heads, the mottled colouration that helps them blend into their surroundings, and numerous dermal lobes and flaps that resemble tassels or fringes. They have a wide mouth and several rows of sharp teeth to catch prey.

Camouflage: One of the most remarkable features of wobbegong sharks is their intricate and highly effective camouflage. Their skin is covered in detailed markings resembling a seafloor or coral reef, allowing them to blend seamlessly into their surroundings. This camouflage helps them ambush unsuspecting prey.

031 Diving Wobbegong Raja Ampat Indonesia 2
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Wobbegong Shark 7

Lifestyle: Wobbegongs are primarily nocturnal predators, spending much time resting on the seafloor during the day. They are ambush predators, relying on camouflage to hide and surprise their prey, often including small fish and invertebrates.

Habitat: These sharks are commonly found in shallow coastal waters, coral reefs, and rocky seabeds. They prefer areas with plenty of hiding spots to blend in with their surroundings.

P1000769 2
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Wobbegong Shark 8

Behaviour: Wobbegongs are generally slow-moving sharks, using their strong jaws and sharp teeth to capture prey that comes too close. They can quickly strike and engulf their prey. Due to their reliance on camouflage, wobbegongs are often inadvertently stepped on or disturbed by swimmers or divers, which can lead to defensive bites.

Species Diversity: There are several species of wobbegong sharks, each with slightly different characteristics. Some common species include the spotted wobbegong, the ornate wobbegong, and the banded wobbegong.

Screen Shot 2018 03 15 at 11.21.51 AM 2
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Wobbegong Shark 9

Tasselled wobbegong sharks play a role in maintaining the harmony of marine ecosystems by controlling populations of prey species. They also contribute to the overall biodiversity of coral reef environments.

When diving or snorkelling in areas with tasselled wobbegong sharks, it's essential to approach them with caution and respect for their space. Like all marine creatures, they deserve protection and responsible interactions with humans to ensure their continued presence in the oceans.

DSC 2801 2
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Wobbegong Shark 10

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, IndonesiaMeridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
indie Craze #askmark Mark im a new diver, and ive been told not to hold your breath, would it be ok to hold it at the bottom of your breath? (empty, near empty lungs) Or is there some kind of injury im not aware of? Thank you #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

indie Craze
#askmark
Mark im a new diver, and ive been told not to hold your breath, would it be ok to hold it at the bottom of your breath? (empty, near empty lungs) Or is there some kind of injury im not aware of? Thank you


#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RjU0OTVCQThDNUUwQzBD

Can I Hold an Empty Lungful Underwater? #askmark

https://scubapro.com #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 04:36 In the Box 08:17 Closer Look 11:58 Review

https://scubapro.com

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
04:36 In the Box
08:17 Closer Look
11:58 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5BRjY4NjdBRjA5RTdCMUMx

Scubapro G3 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #scubapro #review

@MrNeobuxer #AskMark Hello from Egypt Mark! I've been diving for around 10 years now, cleaning my regs hundreds of times... one thing that I keep thinking about, but never really understood is: Why don't regulator manufacturing companies just make a "seal" instead of a dust cap so that we can just submerge the 1st stage? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

@MrNeobuxer
#AskMark Hello from Egypt Mark! I've been diving for around 10 years now, cleaning my regs hundreds of times... one thing that I keep thinking about, but never really understood is: Why don't regulator manufacturing companies just make a "seal" instead of a dust cap so that we can just submerge the 1st stage?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DMkM0MjQ3OTgwQzBCMEZB

Why Don't Regulators Have a Seal to Keep Water Out When Washing #askmark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks