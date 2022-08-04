A quick Look at ‘Homestays’ In Raja Ampat

You will be the guest of an Indonesian/Papuan family, staying on family-owned land. The term “homestay” is used because this is how their owners and Indonesian tourism promotion agencies refer to this type of accommodation.

Raja Ampat Homestays 4

Homestays are the most affordable accommodation option in Raja Ampat, though they are not comparable to similarly priced places elsewhere. The rooms are of basic construction and amenities, and electricity at most is only available at night. Wi-Fi is rare; none are air-conditioned, bathrooms are called “dip mandi” bathrooms with a tub of water with a ladle for washing, and they do not offer room service. However, the homestays provide three meals daily, unlimited drinking water, tea, coffee, and a cultural experience of a lifetime.

Advertisement Advertisement

Raja Ampat Homestays 5

The homestay hosts all want you to have the best experience, and they all have fantastic local knowledge. They can organise guides, boat hire, transfers, and excursions, but they will not be available around the clock to cater to your every need. They are your host, not your servant. Independence is required on your part to maintain supplies like toiletries and any other consumables you’ll need. Remember to plan, as shops are few and far between and their stock is limited in range and quantity.

Raja Ampat Homestays 6

About Meridian Adventure Dive

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba Divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.