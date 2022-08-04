Raja Ampat Homestays

Raja Ampat Homestays

A quick Look at ‘Homestays’ In Raja Ampat

You will be the guest of an Indonesian/Papuan family, staying on family-owned land. The term “homestay” is used because this is how their owners and Indonesian tourism promotion agencies refer to this type of accommodation.

Raja Ampat Homestays
Raja Ampat Homestays 4

Homestays are the most affordable accommodation option in Raja Ampat, though they are not comparable to similarly priced places elsewhere. The rooms are of basic construction and amenities, and electricity at most is only available at night. Wi-Fi is rare; none are air-conditioned, bathrooms are called “dip mandi” bathrooms with a tub of water with a ladle for washing, and they do not offer room service. However, the homestays provide three meals daily, unlimited drinking water, tea, coffee, and a cultural experience of a lifetime. 

Raja Ampat Homestays
Raja Ampat Homestays 5

The homestay hosts all want you to have the best experience, and they all have fantastic local knowledge.  They can organise guides, boat hire, transfers, and excursions, but they will not be available around the clock to cater to your every need. They are your host, not your servant.  Independence is required on your part to maintain supplies like toiletries and any other consumables you’ll need.  Remember to plan, as shops are few and far between and their stock is limited in range and quantity.

Raja Ampat Homestays
Raja Ampat Homestays 6

About Meridian Adventure Dive 

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba Divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

Follow Divernet on Google News

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Divernet Posts

Diver Magazine Relaunch

Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine

Wreck Tour 165 The UC42

Wreck Tour 165: The UC42

This example of a soon-to-be-obsolete German minelaying submarine was sunk off southern Ireland in 1917. It makes for an interesting wreck to negotiate on a

Wreck Tour 166: The Ailsa Craig

Wreck Tour 166: The Ailsa Craig

This classic British coaster torpedoed near the end of WW1 lies off the Dorset coast and provides plenty to interest JOHN LIDDIARD. Illustration by MAX

Wreck Tour: 167 The Scotia

Wreck Tour 167: The Scotia

This deep-lying bucket-dredger worked away through some 45 years of Victoria’s long reign but failed to outlive the Queen, sinking off south-eastern Scotland in the

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ABOUTCONTACT
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x