Raja Ampat a Travellers Guide

A travellers guide – What to expect in Raja Ampat!

While all divers know Raja Ampat as one of the best diving destinations in the World, not all know what to expect when visiting this paradise.

The Raja Ampat islands are located in the remote West Papua province of Indonesia. Reaching the area can be the first daunting task when planning your dream diving adventure.

Reaching the islands requires a number of connecting flights and a boat transfer from Sorong to your final destination. With a only a few of airlines offering flights to the area, it is important to make sure your chosen airline offers excess baggage allowance for diving equipment. It is also imperative to make sure the flight arrival times allow you enough time to reach the boat transfer point or ferry terminal to board a ferry to Waisai or Misool. Alternatively, you can make arrangements to stay in one of the hotels in Sorong and depart for Raja Ampat the following day. No matter which route or option you choose, it is important to understand the travel times.

Once you have settled on your travel route, it is also important to confirm the inclusions in your package with your diving operator. While most liveaboards require you to bring all of your own equipment, there are land based resorts like Meridian Adventure Dive include free gear rentals in their diving packages. Allowing even the casual dive travelers to enjoy the area without having to invest in expensive diving gear. Other considerations to keep in mind are travel dates.

Many operators in the area have set dates and itineraries that do not allow much room for personalising your trip or even allowing for a relaxing beach day. If you would prefer to explore and dive at your own pace, book with a land-based resort that allows you to personalise your adventures.

Most importantly, you will be traveling to one of the World's most remote diving areas, so it is important to pack strategically. Your diving operator will be able to provide you with information on the amenities they offer and what they recommend you bring with you. While Sorong city has some larger stores and facilities, once you are on the islands or onboard a liveaboard your options for purchasing certain items might become very limited, if possible at all. Although the trip does require planning, once you are in the area you will immediately realise that it was all worth it.

Raja Ampat is one of the most breath-taking regions in the World. Limestone cliffs, lush jungle vegetation, white beaches, and crystal clear waters surround you everywhere you go. The natural beauty of the region cannot be described unless you see it for yourself.

The area offers a large number of must-see attractions, from the World-famous Blue River, Piyanemo and Wayag viewpoints, local villages, and markets to bird watching opportunities for the elusive Birds of Paradise.

The islands in the area offer many opportunities for homestay visits providing a genuinely local experience. The local communities are incredibly friendly and caring. Visiting any of the islands or even the local Waisai market or restaurants will often lead to interesting conversations and interactions with the locals. The people in this community are very proud of their paradise and are always eager to share their knowledge with visitors.

These restaurants, markets, and homestays offer the opportunity to experience the local cuisines and traditions. An experience that you will treasure for life.

While resorts and homestays can greatly differ in the amenities they offer their guests; most will cater to your basic needs. Homestays and traditional resorts offer visitors basic amenities much like a typical backpacker experience. While some resorts offer a much more modern stay while not promoting mass tourism practices.

The region's boutique and small-scale tourism practices are one of the main reasons the diving remains the best in the World.

And speaking of diving. The area offers visitors a truly mind-blowing experience. The coral triangle is home to the most diverse underwater biome in the World, from the tiniest pygmy seahorse to gigantic oceanic mantas in the World's most alive and healthy coral reef systems. The hundreds of dive sites offer something for divers of all levels and interests.

Raja Ampat is truly a unique destination and can proudly boast of being an untouched paradise. Visiting the area reminds us of the natural beauty of the World and the importance of preserving areas like these. Taking a week or two to break away from the confines of modern life with limited technology and city life is an experience that we all need to embrace.

