Raja Ampat Night Dives

Raja Ampat Night Dives

Night dives are always special in Raja Ampat

As the sun sets on another beautiful day, divers are getting ready for a night dive. Night scuba diving is a thrilling and unique underwater experience that allows divers to explore the underwater world in a completely different light – or lack thereof.

Divers can spot different creatures on a night dive in Raja Ampat. Night diving can be an exhilarating experience, and encountering unique marine life like the Ghost Ornate pipefish, Persian Carpet flatworm, walking sharks, and many more adds to the adventure.

Ghost Ornate pipefish are relatives of seahorses and pipefish. They have a slender, elongated body and exhibit remarkable camouflage. Some species mimic floating debris or algae to blend into their surroundings. They are usually slow-moving and may hover near the bottom. They feed on tiny crustaceans and small fish by using their long, tubular snouts to suck in prey.

83142669 1683339585151985 181561602228824766 n
Raja Ampat Night Dives 3

The name “carpet flatworm” is derived from their flat, ribbon-like bodies. Persian Carpet flatworm's body shape allows them to move quickly through the water. Flatworms are known for their remarkable regenerative abilities. If a portion of their body is damaged or cut off, they can regenerate into a new, complete organism.

The Epaulette walking sharks are found mainly in the shallow reefs, hiding under corals. One of the most distinctive features of the epaulette shark is its ability to “walk” on the ocean floor using its pectoral and pelvic fins. This behaviour adapts to the shark's habitat, which often includes shallow coral reefs. The walking motion is more of a crawling or wriggling movement, allowing them to navigate areas with low water flow.

While many of the principles of daytime scuba diving apply, there are additional considerations and precautions to take when diving in the dark. Here are some key points to keep in mind.

Certification: Ensure that you are certified for night diving. Carry a reliable dive light with you.

Special equipment: Primary and backup lights are essential for visibility. Consider using glow sticks or dive markers to help you and your dive buddy stay together. Check that all your equipment is in proper working condition before the dive.

407413159 748307657341704 4597372775188507527 n
Raja Ampat Night Dives 4

Buddy system: Always dive with a buddy. This is particularly important at night when visibility is reduced. Maintain close communication with your buddy through hand signals or dive lights. Be proficient in underwater navigation during the day before attempting night diving.

Use a compass and reference points to navigate, and pay attention to your depth and time. Conduct a thorough pre-dive briefing with your buddy and the dive group. Discuss the dive plan, communication signals, and emergency procedures.

Marina life: Some marine life is more active at night. Be prepared to encounter different species and respect their natural behaviour. Many nocturnal creatures, like the walking sharks, are more approachable at night, providing a unique opportunity for observation. The use of lights will illuminate only a limited area, so be prepared for a different visual experience.

Night diving can be a unique and rewarding experience, offering a chance to see marine life that is not visible during the day. Always prioritize safety and enjoy the special wonders of the underwater world at night.

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, IndonesiaMeridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

