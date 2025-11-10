Beyond Diving: Island Excursions in Raja Ampat

Located in the heart of the Dampier Strait

Located at the heart of the Dampier Strait, Papua Diving Resorts is perfectly located in the midst of world-renowned dive sites. From world-record holder Cape Kri, to the famous Fam Islands, Papua Diving Resorts is just a stone’s throw away from the world’s most biodiverse reefs. Offering PADI 5-Star diving services and comfort in paradise, our resorts are also the pioneering dive operator in the area. With unmatched knowledge of the dive sites—most discovered by our founder, Max Ammer – our qualified staff ensure safety and enjoyment during your dive trip.

The diving locations of Raja Ampat aren’t the only reason the region is famous. The remarkable diversity of marine and land creatures in this area is internationally renowned. Rare birds, curious cuscus, and enormous coconut crabs all call the islands home.

While Raja Ampat’s underwater wonders have received plenty of press, the island day trips provide a new type of awe.

The Fam Islands

Raja Ampat’s stunning islands – Photo credit: Papua Diving Resorts

The Fam Islands are the iconic Raja Ampat view: the breathtaking scene that seems almost otherworldly. But pictures can only capture so much. To truly understand the beauty of the Fam Islands, you need to experience it firsthand. And all of that is possible on a day trip with Papua Diving Resorts.

Only a 90-minute boat ride from our resorts, the Fam Islands excursion will take you on two dives or snorkels at Melissa’s Garden – a pristine coral garden named after our founder’s daughter. Afterwards, take a hike up the Piaynemo Viewpoint where you can take your own photo of the iconic Fam Islands – worthy to be printed on Indonesia’s largest note. And after lunch overlooking the view, our boat will take you back to the resorts, in time for a night dive, should you want to.

The Mushroom Island

Mushroom Island about the water – Photo Credit: Papua Diving Resorts

As part of the complimentary full-day excursion for guests staying 7 nights, the Mushroom Islands are a testament to nature’s artistry. The Mushroom Islands full-day excursion will take you on a 45-minute boat ride to the manta points where you’ll do two dives or snorkels to see the oceanic and reef mantas at the feeding and cleaning stations.

After a quick lunch at a secluded beach, take a cruise through the labyrinth-like Passage and Hidden Bay, getting a close up view of the intricate blue water mangroves and the aptly named mushroom-shaped islands. Some of these island formations also have caves, where, if you dare to look, bats like to hang around.

Kali Biru

Crystal clear water at Kali Biru or the Blue River. Photo Credit: Papua Diving Resorts

Looking for something to do on a non-diving day? The Kali Biru or Blue River is the perfect place to relax and swim in a refreshingly cool freshwater river. Just a 45-minute boat ride from our resorts, you’ll disembark for a gentle walk through the jungle before you enter a clearing that reveals the azure blue of the Kali Biru.

Despite its remote charm, it’s surprisingly close, making it a convenient escape into nature without a long journey. Guided by a local, keep a look and ear out for birds in the canopy during your walk. You’ll easily spot parrots, hornbills, and if you’re lucky, birds of paradise. It’s a peaceful spot where guests can absorb the natural beauty of a sacred freshwater river surrounded by the canopy and birdsong.

The area holds spiritual importance for the local community, and part of the river remains off-limits to visitors. This cultural respect adds meaning to your visit and helps preserve the site’s cultural significance.

Batanta Waterfalls

Photo Credit: Papua Diving Resorts

Looking for more of a challenge? The Batanta Waterfalls are perfect for those looking for an adventurous hike through the jungle. Batanta is one of the four main islands that make up Raja Ampat (also known as the Four Kings, which signify the four main islands), and it is just a 45-minute boat ride from our resorts.

There are actually two waterfalls here: one is a smaller waterfall a short 15-minute walk on wooden boards through the jungle; the other is a larger waterfall a 30-minute hike up through the jungle. Depending on what you’re comfortable with, the Batanta Waterfalls offers an exciting look into the lush jungles of Raja Ampat and the biodiversity that exists above the water.

Birds of Paradise Tours

Birds of Paradise in Raja Ampat. Photo Credit: Andrea Lotak

For bird lovers, Raja Ampat offers the unique chance to see the Red and Wilson’s Birds of Paradise. Located just a 20-minute boat ride and a 1-hour hike away from our resorts, the bird watching tours are guided by local experts we partner with, who have decades of experience.

The Wilson’s Bird of Paradise are renowned for their courtship dance in the early hours of sunrise. Early in the morning, the males will clean up a patch of ground, clearing leaves and twigs to attract a female. The trip requires you to wake hours before sunrise, but it is well worth witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime experience, especially for bird enthusiasts.

The Red Bird of Paradise is also endemic to the area and watching them offers a colorful spectacle high above the trees. The male’s extravagant red plumage and courtship displays attract birdwatchers from all corners of the globe. Unlike the Wilson’s Bird Tour, you can spot these birds in the afternoon.

Your Invitation to Explore

Raja Ampat is a journey into some of nature’s most exquisite creations, where the island tours take you to a world of wonders. And with excursions from Papua Diving Resorts, you get a chance to experience the archipelago’s beauty in its most authentic form.