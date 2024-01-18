>
The Benefits of Eating Fruits for Diving

The Benefits of Eating Fruits When Diving

Eating rich fruits when diving has its benefits

Thanks to its tropical climate and fertile soil, Indonesia is home to a diverse range of fruits. The country's tropical climate and diverse ecosystems contribute to the abundance of delicious and exotic fruits throughout the Raja Ampat archipelago.

Why not start your day with a fresh fruit bowl or freshly squeezed juice before heading to your first dive? Let us look at the fruits that grow in the Raja Ampat area that should be in your morning fruit bowl—a double win on sustainable and healthy eating for all divers.

Indonesia is one of the largest producers of bananas in the world. The country's tropical climate provides ideal conditions for banana cultivation. Several varieties of bananas are grown in Indonesia, including prevalent types like Cavendish, Pisang Ambon, and Pisang Raja. They are used in various traditional dishes, snacks, and desserts.

Bananas are a good source of essential nutrients, including potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and dietary fibre. Potassium is crucial for heart health; bananas are a tremendous potassium-rich food. Adequate potassium intake is associated with a lower risk of stroke and can help regulate blood pressure. Bananas are a convenient and quick energy source due to their carbohydrate content, particularly natural sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose. They are often recommended as a pre-or post-diving snack.

Various names in different regions and local languages are known as papaya. In Bahasa Indonesia, the official language, papaya, is called “pepaya.” Papaya trees thrive in warm temperatures and well-drained soil, making them well-suited to many regions across the archipelago.

Papaya is a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamins C, A, E, and folate. It also provides minerals like potassium and magnesium. The presence of compounds like choline and beta-carotene in papaya contributes to its anti-inflammatory effects. The high vitamin C content in papaya boosts the immune system. The combination of vitamin C and beta-carotene in papaya promotes healthy skin by stimulating collagen production and protecting against UV damage from the water Raja Ampat sun.

Pineapples are known as ‘nanas' in Indonesia. Indonesia is one of the top pineapple-producing countries in the world. The fruit is grown on a small scale by local farmers and on more extensive plantations. Pineapples are consumed fresh, juiced, or used in various dishes and desserts. Indonesian cuisine often incorporates pineapple into salads, sambals (spicy relishes), and traditional sweets.

Pineapple is a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, and dietary fibre. These nutrients are crucial in various bodily functions, such as immune support, bone health, and digestion. Pineapple has a high water content, contributing to overall hydration. Staying hydrated is vital for various bodily functions, including digestion, temperature regulation, and joint lubrication.

Dragon fruit: The cactus plant that produces dragon fruit thrives in tropical and subtropical climates, making Indonesia a suitable environment for its cultivation. There are different varieties of dragon fruit, with the two main types being the white-fleshed and red-fleshed. The red-fleshed being more sweet.

Dragon fruit is low in calories but high in essential nutrients, including vitamin C, B vitamins (such as B1, B2, and B3), iron, and phosphorus, which makes it a super fruit. Dragon fruit has a high water content, which can contribute to overall hydration and help maintain skin health. Dragon fruit is low in calories and fibre, making it a good choice for those looking to manage their weight.

Meridian Adventure Dive Resort offers a fusion restaurant. The menu is designed with international flair, embracing natural food allowing for clean, uncomplicated flavours. Using fresh produce, we inject passion and character into each meal – from vibrant breakfasts to refreshing lunches, sunset canapés and dinners.

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, IndonesiaMeridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

