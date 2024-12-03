The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

The next generation of online dive log

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Dive log

While some people are still content to break out the old-fashioned paper logbook and sit down post-dive to scribble away the details of their last dive, more and more divers are turning to more-advanced, more-interactive methods of keeping a record of their dives – and the new online dive log from Divelogs.com boasts a plethora of innovative features.

Version 3 of the online dive log is fully integrated into an extensive world map database of diving locations, and enables the user to easily keep track of their equipment, dives, and trips – and with it all being based online, you can access your data from anywhere in the world simply by logging in.

At the core of this easy-to-use product – which is designed to run on smartphones and large desktops – is an advanced, fully editable grid-based dive log, that was designed from the outset to save you time and effort, and make your data entry more efficient. It incorporates premium custom filtering and copy-and-paste editing across multiple dives at the same time – just like Excel.

The dive log is far more than just a simple record of your dives. It is jam-packed with innovative features, such as being able to search for a dive site from the extensive library of locations, gain access to DiveLogs’ premium Fish ID database, or manage your equipment used.

The online dive log has the ability to import from multiple different file formats and applications, and you can export all of your data in standard UDDF file format.

Grid editing, much like Excel
Grid editing, much like Excel

DiveLogs Mike Fenney said: “We spend so much time, money, and effort to go diving! An online dive log is a real opportunity to go beyond the basics of when, where, and what I did in my dives. It should be more than just a record – it should help us relive those dives in our memories, see big picture trends in how we can (and did!) improve, and get a feel for just how much of this big blue planet we have explored. And it should be easy and fast to use.

“This has always been the goal behind divelogs.com. The big blue planet we did many years ago with our beautiful base map tiles (seeing this running on a full-scale monitor is special). The fast and easy to use came in version 3 with the world’s first online fully editable grid dive log that behaves like Excel.

“Now, the latest features of version 3.1 of our online dive log are focused on the other two: memories (seeing photos and videos embedded in your dives), and big picture trends with the new analytics module (of all the charts we created when testing the analytics module, it was the ability to see the relationship between SAC rate and weight carried that showcased the level of insights available).”

Your data is securely stored and backed up on DiveLogs’ own dedicated server in a UK data centre, and being eco-friendly, this facility uses 100 percent renewable energy.

The standard online dive log is feature-rich, with no limits on number of dives entered, but there are premium features available – such as access to the Fish ID database (as mentioned above) and advanced photo editing tools – for an annual subscription that costs £20 (or an equivalent amount if available in your local currency).

You can access all manner of analytical data, including gas usage, max depth, SAC rate, and more.
You can access all manner of analytical data, including gas usage, max depth, SAC rate, and more.
Table of contents

Redefining the dive log

At the heart of Version 3 is the online dive log itself, which is held in an advanced grid with lots of ways to do fast editing and importing of dives, and includes interactive profile charts, as well as tight integration with your equipment list and the base map, to give you a host of information on what kit you have used, and where you have dived – all at your fingertips.

You can add, import and delete dives in the online log book, bring in your dive computer profiles, add comments, photographs and videos, and show alerts and gas switching, manage your dive log buddies, edit the dive gear you used on dives, and link it all to the dive site database.

You can easily manage your photographs and videos within DiveLogs
You can easily manage your photographs and videos within DiveLogs

Know your gear

Can’t remember what equipment you used on your last dive? Struggle to recall what weights you required? A separate equipment grid holds all of your own dive gear, and any rental items, allowing you to create equipment groups, add to and edit your dive gear lists, and view the usage history of your equipment.

You can access the Fish ID database, and learn where particular species have been sighted
You can access the Fish ID database, and learn where particular species have been sighted

Explore our watery world

A core feature of Version 3 of the online dive log is the beautifully designed and very interactive world map database. It integrates fully with the dive log, adding a whole new dimension when you refer back to past dives. However, it is far more than just a way of marking up where you have dived. It is also a large and growing resource that can aid you in finding your next place to dive – and you can help out other dive log users by leaving reviews, so they can decide if that particular dive site is for them.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Experience Freebreathe, the first of its kind in underwater exploration. A personal, portable snorkeling device that gives you access to unlimited air supply up to 15 feet below the water's surface through the power of your own body movement. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Experience Freebreathe, the first of its kind in underwater exploration. A personal, portable snorkeling device that gives you access to unlimited air supply up to 15 feet below the water's surface through the power of your own body movement.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack at #DEMA

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Threading Cam Band 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Removing Fin Straps 08:19 Sliding Lead 10:16 Back Zips 12:56 Folding Regs 14:26 Wet Neck

Scuba.com Affiliate Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Removing Fin Straps
08:19 Sliding Lead
10:16 Back Zips
12:56 Folding Regs
14:26 Wet Neck

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

More Things that Divers Struggle With w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing at #DEMA

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
John: Diver’s solo outing led to Cornish wreck find
Elke Bojanowski: British divers missing from Sea Story named
Casper: CCR scooter divers were sucked into dam inlet
Rafael Novi Setya h: How to correctly transport a scuba tank
Eugene: 4 divers die after being sucked into pipe
Recent News
Bonaire TeK 2024 a huge success Bonaire TeK 2024 a huge success
Diver searches continue in Wales & Orkney Diver searches continue in Wales & Orkney
British divers missing from Sea Story named British divers missing from Sea Story named
Is it Earhart’s plane? No, it’s a rock Is it Earhart’s plane? No, it’s a rock
Sadurska breaks no-fins record yet again Sadurska breaks no-fins record yet again
Multi-agency search for Scapa diver called off Multi-agency search for Scapa diver called off
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.