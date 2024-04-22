The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Unique Winged Pipefish

Unique Winged Pipefish

Unique Winged Pipefish spotted in Raja Amapt

Spotted a unique creature in Raja Ampat. Last week at Mioskon dive site, Simson’s keen eye spotted a rare visitor – a Winged Pipefish! These incredible creatures are known to inhabit Raja Ampat’s waters, but witnessing one up close was truly special.

As its name suggests, the Winged Pipefish is distinguished by its characteristic wing-like structures along the sides of its body. These “wings” are elongated, flattened extensions of the lateral plates, giving the fish a somewhat leaf-like appearance and aiding in camouflage among seagrasses and other vegetation.

Winged Pipefish primarily feed on small crustaceans and zooplankton. They use their elongated snouts to pick prey from the water column. Despite their relatively small size and delicate appearance, they are adept predators in their environment.

The Winged Pipefish is a fascinating creature known for its unique appearance and elusive nature. Raja Ampat is renowned for its rich marine biodiversity, and encounters like these highlight the importance of preserving such ecosystems.

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

