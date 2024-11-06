Wakatobi’s Front-Row Seating For Sunsets

During your stay at Wakatobi Dive Resort, sunset is the perfect time to relax.

And the place where these sessions are especially enjoyable is out on Wakatobi Resort’s iconic Jetty Bar, which provides an unobstructed over-water view of the western horizon. Here, you can enjoy a favorite libation and reflect on another memorable day of diving and snorkeling on some of the most magnificent and highly protected coral reefs in Indonesia.

Sunset views are now more comfortable than ever, thanks to recent upgrades to seating at the bar, which now features an expanded selection of comfy west-facing lounge chairs.

Sunset views are now more comfortable than ever, thanks to recent upgrades to seating at the bar, which now features an expanded selection of comfy west-facing lounge chairs.

Wakatobi Dive Resort, home to Indonesia’s Finest Coral Reefs

Aerial view of Wakatobi Dive Resort and its famous House Reef right at its door.

Wakatobi Dive Resort is situated in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, in the heart of the coral triangle. Known for its magnificent and highly protected coral reefs – from its famous House Reef and 42 plus surrounding named dive sites – this idyllic island paradise, located 750 km east Bali, is easily accessible through the resort’s private guest flight. To go directly to the Inquire page for booking at Wakatobi Click Here