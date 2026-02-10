Marine Mammals of Australia

Nigel Marsh releases and new book – Marine Mammals of Australia.

The seas around Australia are a great place to see marine mammals, with whales, dolphins, seals and even dugongs found around the nation. For those that want to know more about these amazing marine animals, well-known Australian underwater photographer and photojournalist Nigel Marsh has just release a new book entitled Marine Mammals of Australia.

Published by New Holland, the book is part of their award-winning Green Guide series. While the book is designed for younger readers, it has been written in a style and filled with enough information that anyone will enjoy and learn more about these captivating marine animals.

The book looks at how these animals evolved, their biology, behaviour and reproduction, how many were almost hunted to extinction and threats they face today. The text also answers many questions people ask about these animals; including why whales are so big, why seals have whiskers, why whales strand and why they breech?

For divers and snorkelers, a section is provided on encounters with these animals and the best places to see them in the water. While the second half of the book provides information on all fifty marine mammal species found around the nation, and where they can be found.

Filled with wonderful photos by Nigel Marsh and other talented photographers, the book took over a year to research, write and illustrate. The author explains ‘doing this book gave me a chance to indulge in my passion for marine mammals and gave me a great excuse to seek out more of these incredible animals. I thought I knew a great deal about these animals until I did a deep dive into researching marine mammals and discovered so much more’.

Marine Mammals of Australia is now available in bookshops and on-line for $20 and is the perfect gift for the diver or snorkeler that wants to know more about these fascinating animals.