Steve Backshall leads star-studded line up at 3rd GO Diving Show

TV favourite Steve Backshall is the keynote speaker in a positively star-studded line-up at the forthcoming GO Diving Show, which is taking place at the NAEC Stoneleigh from 4-6 March.

Steve Backshall on the Main Stage

Steve Backshall will be doing two talks on Saturday 5 March – Shark, and First descents – cave diving and whitewater kayaking – and will be on the Main Stage alongside the likes of Andy Torbet, Monty Halls, the team from Deptherapy, Alex Mustard (presenting the winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition) and a Youth Panel who will be waxing lyrical about why more youngsters should be getting into diving.

The dedicated Photo Stage is home to underwater photography gurus like Anne and Phil Medcalf, Mario Vitalini, Martyn Guess, Dr Richard Smith, Jason Brown and Roisin Maddison.

The always popular Tech Stage will see inspirational talks from Mark Powell, John Kendall, Marcus Greatwood, Lanny Vogel, Rannva Trofrio Jormundsson, Maria Bollerup, Phil Short and Marcus Blatchford.

The speaker roster, with all of the times and topics, is now live on the GO Diving Show website.

The GO Diving Show is taking place on 4-6 March 2022 at the NAEC Stoneleigh

Tickets are now available for the GO Diving Show – which is incorporating The Dive Show, due to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year – and are just £15 for the weekend, including complementary parking! Group discounts are also available. Book your tickets for the ultimate UK diving event – sponsored by Tobago Beyond – right now!

Tobago Beyond is the show sponsor

