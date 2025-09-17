Is Scuba Diving After Cataract Surgery with Lens Implants Possible?

Short Answer: Yes – scuba diving after cataract surgery is generally safe once your eyes have healed. Most divers can return to the water after about two months, provided their ophthalmologist approves.

Q: I’m scheduled for cataract surgery with lens implants. I also have a dive vacation planned three months later. Is it safe to dive after this procedure?

A: Cataract surgery with intraocular lens implants is a common and generally safe procedure. During the surgery, the natural lens of the eye is replaced with a flexible plastic lens, usually under local anaesthesia on an outpatient basis.

The new lens is placed through a very small incision in the surface of the eye, which is then sealed without stitches.

Recovery Timeline After Cataract Surgery

Most patients recover fully within two to three weeks. However, doctors usually recommend avoiding strenuous exercise or activities that significantly raise blood pressure during this period.

Complications are rare but can include infection, inflammation, lens loosening, or minor vision disturbances such as night-time halos.

Diving and Pressure Concerns

Scuba diving does not pose a direct threat to a healthy, healed eye. The eye is filled with non-compressible fluids that distribute pressure evenly, meaning depth changes do not stress the lens implant.

How Long to Wait Before Scuba Diving After Cataract Surgery?

While no controlled studies define an exact wait period, the conservative recommendation is:

Wait at least two months after cataract surgery before scuba diving.

after cataract surgery before scuba diving. Always consult your ophthalmologist to confirm your recovery and fitness for diving.

Best Practice for Divers

Give your eyes sufficient healing time.

Confirm with your treating physician before diving.

Stick to conservative dive profiles in your first dives back.

Avoid situations that could expose the eyes to trauma or infection while healing.

The bottom line is that scuba diving after cataract surgery with lens implants is usually safe, but only after full recovery. Wait a minimum of two months, follow your ophthalmologist’s advice, and then you should be ready to enjoy your dive vacation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is scuba diving after cataract surgery safe? Yes, once the incision has fully healed and your doctor clears you, diving is generally considered safe. How long should I wait to dive after lens implant surgery? Most divers should wait at least two months before returning to diving, pending a physician’s approval. Why is waiting important after cataract surgery? Healing allows the incision to fully seal, lowering the risk of complications like infection, inflammation, or lens loosening. Do changes in underwater pressure affect lens implants? No. The eye’s internal fluids distribute pressure evenly, so diving does not put stress on the implant once healed. What precautions should divers take after cataract surgery? Wait the recommended recovery period, consult your ophthalmologist, and avoid strenuous activity until cleared.

DAN World

You can visit: DAN Diving Insurance

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver UK #81

Subscribe today with promo code DIVE1 — enjoy 12 months for just £1!