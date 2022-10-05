2 prize photo-contests free to enter

Organisers of two international photography competitions are reminding interested divers to start thinking about possible entries in their upcoming events.

The Israel-based World ShootOut 2022 competition requires underwater photo- and videographers to submit their “most impressive” work from now, but it has to have been taken during 2022 up to 1 November – which is the deadline for entries.

Advertisement Advertisement

World ShootOut started in 2005, changing its name from Eilat Red Sea Shootout in 2011, and producer David Pilosof says that since then it has awarded prizes valued at more than $1 million, including $267,000-plus in cash. Entry is free, and hundreds of photographers from around 40 countries are said to take part each year.

2021 Sharks of the World winner (Tanya Houppermans, USA)

Last year’s Humoristic Image winner (Murat Kaptan, Turkey)

Octo World Shootout

The 12 categories include Best 5 Images, Amateurs (Compact Cameras Only), Wide Angle, Macro, Underwater Fashion, Black Water, Video Clip (up to 150sec), Championship, Humoristic Image, Environmental & Conservation, Wrecks of the World and Sharks of the World. A number of categories involve submitting a set of images – details can be found at the competition website, which is now open for registration and uploads.

The prize for Best Picture is an extended PNG diving holiday for two worth $10,000, with seven nights each at the Walindi, Tufi and Lissenung Resorts.

The photo competition is judged by a six-person jury comprising Roni Sofer, Alex Kassler, Imran Ahmad, Amos Nachoum, Alberto Muro Pelliconi and Ariel Fuches, while the best videos will be selected by Christian Petron, Phil Simha and Andres Claros. The awards ceremony usually takes place in January.

Hearts and minds

Meanwhile advance notice has been given that 1 November will be the opening date for entries to the Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year competition, sponsored by the Save Our Seas Foundation and organised in the UK by Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY).

The conservation contest, which covers both underwater and topside photographs, is also free to enter, with cash prizes for first, second and third-placed images, and entry closes on 7 January.

Previous winner Big Appetite by Thein Nguyen Ngoc, an aerial shot showing boats straining Vietnamese waters for anchovies

Photographs must highlight a marine-conservation story or theme, with both positive and negative stories encouraged. Freshwater-themed conservation images are also accepted.

“Powerful photographs are able to change hearts, minds and attitudes,” said judges’ chair Alex Mustard. “Conservation imagery is especially important from the oceans, which face many threats from our activities.

“However, these issues mostly happen unwitnessed, out of sight of land or beneath the surface. This contest gives these valuable images a huge public platform.” The Marine Conservation competition will form part of UPY 2023 – enter the competition when it opens here.

Also on Divernet: World ShootOut Photo Winners Surface, Whale Shark Triumph At UPY 2022