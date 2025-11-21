Captivating Marine Life Portraits With CFWA: Mastering Close-Focus, Wide-Angle Photography

In his last column, The Art of Captivating Macro Portraits, Walt Stearns touched on some of his techniques to capture macro subjects in a more complementary way. This time around, he dives into (no pun intended) a particular shooting style known as Close-Focus, Wide-Angle photography – commonly referred to as CFWA

CFWA is a subdivision of wide-angle photography where the distance between your primary subject and the front of your dome port is often measured in inches rather than feet.

Choosing Lenses for Close-Focus Wide-Angle Shots

In the past, the go-to lens was a full-frame fisheye for its immense depth of field and minimum focusing distance, down to just shy of touching the port itself. Many of the new wide-to ultra-wide (24mm to 10mm) rectilinear, aka nonfisheye, wide-angle optics made for mirrorless systems can now come as close as a fisheye. However, the one thing they lack is that same degree of forced perspective that fisheye lenses are known for. Forced perspective is a technique that uses optical illusion to make objects appear larger or smaller than they actually are. With fisheye lenses, this effect is often pronounced, making close objects appear very large and distant objects very small.

In wide-angle photography, and especially with fisheye lenses, forced perspective is often more pronounced. Objects closer to the lens appear much larger, while objects farther away seem much smaller, creating a dramatic sense of depth and scale. This can be used creatively to emphasize a subject or create a more dynamic composition.

I particularly enjoy this aspect of underwater wide-angle photography as it allows me to get more candid pictures of large subjects like sea turtles, large grouper, and sharks. But it doesn’t end there.

Using CFWA to Capture Both Large and Tiny Marine Subjects

Just because you opted to forgo your favorite macro lens for a super wide-angle lens doesn’t mean the end of opportunity when you happen upon something really cool that also happens to be the size of your fist or smaller.

Octopus photographed using CFWA with forced perspective and wide-angle dome port

This CFWA shot of a common octopus perched atop a yellow tube sponge, with an Atlantic spotted scorpionfish (which you might have missed at first) below it, was taken with a full-frame fisheye. Between the lens’ super-short minimum focus and forced perspective, I was able to include enough of the ecosystem they live in with the two subjects.

In a pinch, I have incorporated CFWA shooting strategies to capture surprisingly small subjects, from frogfish and seahorses to even a group of one-inch-long cleaning gobies resting on a brain coral.

Close focus means getting close, as you can see in this image

Furthermore, shooting CFWA does not run into the same limitations as shooting wide-angle scenics when underwater visibility is significantly hampered. In fact, having less water between you and your subject increases your ability to capture an image with better color and clarity. All said and done, there is a little more involved than pushing the dome port into the face of your subject and hoping for the best. CFWA requires a little more attention to composition and lighting.

Composing Dynamic CFWA Images

Some photographers will advise that more visually appealing CFWAs are best composed vertically. While that may be truer with static subjects like sea anemones, coral, and sponges that have a more-vertical profile, dynamic forms of marine life like turtles, sharks, and fish tend to be on the move, often necessitating the need to shoot horizontally. Either way you go, vertical or horizontal, a good photographer needs to develop an eye for the way a subject(s) occupies a setting to create a more visually interesting image.

The two most commonly discussed rules of composition for achieving greater symmetry and balance in an image are the Golden Ratio and the Rule of Thirds. The Golden Ratio relies on using a mathematical formula to identify the symmetry in a subject by dividing the image space it will occupy first into two parts, with the larger part (a) taking up one end of the rectangle.

The process is repeated by dividing the smaller space (b) into another series of squares equal in ratio to the sum of (a) + (b) divided by (a), which equals 1.618. Using a Nikon D500 with a Tokina 10-17mm fisheye zoomed in at 17mm, I was able to capture this portrait of my dive guide Andrea Whitaker taking a really close look at a yellow longlure frogfish.

Golden Ratio composition applied to underwater portrait of diver and frogfish

Looking at the same image to the right, you can see that I have placed an overlay showing how the Golden Ratio works. The primary focal point is Andrea’s face occupying the larger (area a) square. Following her eyes downward brings you to the frogfish occupying the secondary (area b) square. Following the rest of the progression of smaller squares brings you back to the face of the frogfish.

In layman’s terms, imagine a rectangle sectioned off by a sequence of squares getting progressively smaller than the next with each addition. Once done, we can compose the famous golden spiral. The most well-known image representing the golden ratio is a crosscut of a nautilus shell.

For the sake of simplicity, leave using the Golden Ratio to the mathematical whiz kids and use the Rule of Thirds.

In comparison, the Rule of Thirds uses a three-by-three grid comprised of two equally spaced horizontal and two equally spaced vertical lines to create a total of nine rectangles of equal size. Here, I should note that most DSLR and mirrorless cameras have a visual grid overlay function in the camera’s menu. In it, you can select a 3×3 grid overlay that will provide an accurate guide in your viewfinder/rear LCD for Rule of Thirds composition.

In my Positive Side of Negative Space, I explained the strategy of using negative space to provide a sufficient amount of breathing room around the subject so as not to make it feel overly cluttered or busy to the eyes. In this CFWA image of a hawksbill sea turtle resting on the bottom with a diver in the background, I not only achieved that aim but also accomplished an aesthetically balanced image.

A turtle and diver framed using the rule of thirds Rectangles laid over the same image showing the horizontal and vertical thirds

As a visual aid to make it easier to comprehend how the Rule of Thirds work, I have laid a 3×3 grid across the same image, breaking the image space into nine zones. Looking at the grid, most of the sea turtle falls into two of those zones, with the focal point of the diver with a camera in the third, helping the eye track its way around the image and find things that create a triad within those nine zones.

When implementing the Rule of Thirds during composition, elements should be placed where these lines of the grid intersect or segment your image. Whereas a photo with an interesting element in only one section likely won’t be as successful as a photo that’s interesting top-tobottom, side-to-side, or diagonally.

Lighting Techniques for Close-Range Wide-Angle Photography

Lighting for CFWA photography, especially with ultra-wide-angle lenses, can be a little tricky.

First things first. When it comes to what kind of strobes you need for CFWA, size doesn’t matter! Due to the close working distance between camera and subject, the power requirement should not be intense. The name of the game is to avoid frying the foreground elements – sand, coral, small fish, etc. Rather, what is more desirable is that the light generated by the flash is diffused enough to provide a pleasingly soft spread across your subject.

In this picture of a Goliath grouper emerging from a cloud of baitfish, I shot with a full-frame fisheye lens, rendering my working distance to around 12 to 16 inches. The greatest challenge for lighting was not the face of the grouper, but rather all the bright little silver-sided fish creating a mirrorlike halo around it. The upside is, in working as close as I was, I was able to tuck my two (Retra Prime) strobes in closer to the sides of the camera housing in the 10 and 2 o’clock positions. From that position, both strobes only needed to be in the ¼ power range to be effective.

CFWA strobe placement close to housing for soft, diffused lighting that highlights the glassfish like a halo

As an added complication, the baitfish on the upper right and side of the frame were off-center of the primary subject, placing them in closer proximity to my right strobe, which necessitated my dropping the power setting a click or two so as to blow them out and ruin the shot. Yes, having good quality strobes really does make a difference, but never rule out using good diffusers as well.

Common recommendations for strobe placement for CFWA are to pull strobes further back than you have them during normal wide-angle shooting. Pulling them as far back as the flash tube is aligned with the handles of the housing will maximize the space for the beam to spread and soften. My best advice for nailing down the lighting where it becomes second nature is practice and experimentation. A good target is something the size of a basketball (rock, sponge, small coral head, etc.) surrounded by an open sandy bottom. Watch where and how the light falls on your subject, taking note of whether the lighting is too strong, too weak, and discovering how much you need to change where the strobes are aimed to reduce blowing the sand in the foreground, to how the shadows play on the subject itself.

While doing this, you might want to keep in mind regarding exposures for CFWA, to get a more dynamic image, take in the prospect that in addition to a flash-filled foreground, the presence of ambient light to illuminate the background can be incorporated into your shot.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CFWA in underwater photography? CFWA, or Close-Focus Wide-Angle, is a technique where the subject is photographed extremely close to the dome port, producing dramatic depth, clarity, and perspective. Why do photographers use fisheye lenses for CFWA? Fisheye lenses offer ultra-short minimum focus and strong forced perspective, making nearby subjects appear larger and more dynamic while retaining wide background context. Can CFWA be used for small marine creatures? Yes. Despite being a “wide-angle” technique, CFWA works exceptionally well for small animals like frogfish, seahorses, and gobies when approached correctly. How does CFWA improve image quality in poor visibility? Because the lens is extremely close to the subject, there’s less water between them—meaning better colour, sharpness, and contrast even in murky conditions. What’s the best lighting approach for CFWA photography? Use diffused, low-power strobes positioned close to the housing to avoid blowing out sand or small reflective fish, while balancing foreground flash with ambient background light.