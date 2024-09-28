Sunbursts score at first Underwater Awards Australasia

The inaugural edition of the Underwater Awards Australasia (UWAA) 2024 photo competition has been judged, and the winning entries were revealed on stage today (28 September) at the Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney.
The judging panel comprised experts Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Brett Lobwein, Ross Long, Matty Smith and William Tan.
Entrants competed in eight categories for prizes of resort and liveaboard diving holidays and photo and video gear valued at more than Aus $50,000 (c £37,400).
Table of contents
Portfolio
Overall competition winner – the “Best of Show” – was Gabriel Guzman, with the collection of sunburst images that took top spot in the Portfolio category.
“Sunburst photography is a technique that utilises the sun as a focal element to enhance the visual impact of underwater images,” says Guzman. “By positioning the subject in front of the sun, the resulting rays create a natural halo effect, adding depth and drama to the scene. This approach emphasises the interaction between light and the marine environment, making the subject stand out in a striking manner.
“This portfolio includes six images: a sting ray, a lionfish, a manta ray, a turtle, a humphead wrasse and a titan triggerfish. These species were captured through a blend of planned shots and spontaneous opportunities.
“While most images feature the classic sunburst effect, the photo of the sting ray (above) is unique. Taken during the golden hour, it captures the sun’s rays penetrating the water with a warm, golden hue, creating a different but equally captivating atmosphere. This technique has captivated me for years, and I’ve dedicated considerable time to practising.
“Achieving the perfect sunburst shot is not easy. It requires ideal conditions, including calm waters for the sunrays to penetrate clearly, full sunlight, and the subject positioned as close to the surface as possible. The creature must be in exactly the right spot, and one needs to have one’s camera and strobes set perfectly to capture the moment.
“The process involves many failed attempts, as the alignment of all these factors is rare. This portfolio represents the best of those efforts – a collection of images where everything finally came together.”
The other category winners were Talia Greis (Sydney), Jenny Stock (Over-Under), Selanie Waddilove (Smartphone), Emma Turner (Environmental), Lewis Burnet (Australian), Luc Rooman (International Waters), and Ste Everington (Reels Showcase). Gold and silver-placed entries are shown below:
Sydney
Over-Under
Smartphone
Environmental
Australian
International Waters
Reels Showcase
The video section was won by Australian Ste Everington with Rays On The Ex-HMAS Brisbane on the Sunshine Coast, featuring spotted eagle, shovelnose and marble rays. “I absolutely love this shipwreck as a dive site – it’s my happy place.
“For this video, I wanted to spotlight a single specific dive – one where the rays spent an above average amount of time with us at the stern of the ship. But I also couldn’t resist including some stunning ray encounters from other dives at this location as well.”
Metal prints of the winners and runners-up were exhibited and available for purchase at the Go Diving show, with half of the proceeds to be donated to the competition’s environmental partner Take 3 For The Sea.