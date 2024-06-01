Dig out your best Australasian-based work

Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 is a new photo and video competition for divers but, although submitted images in most of the categories need to have been captured in Australasian waters, the organisers are looking for contestants based all over the world to submit their entries.

There is also an International Waters category that would suit would-be competitors who haven’t dived in this part of the world, as well as meeting the needs of travelling Australasian divers.

The contest is said to be an industry-first three-way collaboration between scuba-diving portal Underwater Australasia, online underwater photo and video resource DivePhotoGuide, and underwater imaging equipment and dive-gear distributor UW Images.

The event will culminate this September in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ – the inaugural Australian edition of the UK’s popular Go Diving Show.

Judges and prizes

The judging panel for the competition comprises Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Brett Lobwein, Ross Long, Matty Smith and William Tan, and the prizes, valued at more than Aus $50,000 (£26,000), include a range of resort and liveaboard dive-trips as well as underwater photo and video gear.

Entrants can compete for prizes in eight categories – Sydney, Over-Under, Smartphone, Environmental, Australian, International Waters, Portfolio and the Reels Showcase video section. The top image or video among all the category-winners receives the distinction of “Best of Show”.

Competitors have six weeks from the opening of the contest on 15 June until 1 August this year to submit their work. Entry fee is US $10 (about £7.85) per image or video. Winners will be revealed on the competition site, where the rules, prizes and entry details can be found, and also featured on Divernet.

