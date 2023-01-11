Free skills-booster day for dive photographers

Advertisements

A free open day for divers with cameras under the banner “Take Better Underwater Pictures & Make a Difference” is being held in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January.

Presentations by six underwater photography professionals representing a range of companies are designed not only to help divers take better images on their next outing, but to show how they can elevate them beyond social-media likes and put them to work publicising environmental causes, supporting marine-life monitoring and sharing photo-stories in the media.

The day is open to all levels of underwater photographer from beginner up. Representing INON Inc, Takuya Torii will demonstrate some of the photo-equipment manufacturer’s recent products, which include lenses, housings, trays, arms and strobes, and explore how the right kit can boost photographic achievements.

Anne & Phil Metcalf from Alphamarine Photography offer “Not Quite 101 Tips for Better Underwater Photos”, ranging from the most helpful diving courses to why some equipment makes better use of a budget than others. They look at mistakes they made when starting out, and the techniques and knowledge that took their work to higher levels.

Nick & Caroline Robertson-Brown of Frogfish Photography concentrate on the art and techniques of photographing sharks and rays around the world, and how such images can be used in the cause of marine conservation.

5 Fast Tips

Steve Warren from INON UK has “5 Fast Tips” for countering prime annoyances for underwater photographers – floods, backscatter, manual focus, camera buoyancy and packing for air travel. He then goes on to “Avoiding a Housing Crisis”, offering insights into avoiding costly mistakes when investing in compact, mirrorless or SLR housings (INON has added Fantasea and Marelux to its existing X2 housing line-up).

After the main event, Warren will give a free additional talk, based on his own extensive experience, on getting started in dive photo-journalism. He reckons the field is open to anyone with a basic compact camera system, a bit of imagination and the sort of “insider intel” he will be offering.

Topics include the features media want, finding a niche, constructing a photo story, writing styles, picture requirements and collaborating with other writers and photographers.

The venue for the open day is the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel but there are only 40 places so register quickly at info@inonuk.com

Also on Divernet: Diving Behind Closed Doors, British Divers Fly Flag For Bahamas, World’s Best Wildlife Dive Sites, Deadly Oceans